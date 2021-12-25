There have been 13,765 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day during the pandemic, eclipsing Friday’s record total of 11,182 by more than 2,500 cases.

As of 8am this morning, there are 378 people in hospital with the virus and 87 people in ICU with Covid-19.

“In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day,” the Department of Health confirmed.

People aged 30-39 can book an advance appointment for a Covid-19 booster from today, the HSE has announced.

The online booking portal opened for appointments for this age group on Christmas Day morning but over-30s can only begin to receive their booster on Wednesday, December 29.

Mass vaccination centres across the country are closed Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day but vaccinators will resume work on the over-40s, healthcare workers and people with underlying conditions on Monday, December 27.

Close to 2m people have now received a third dose, with 1,984,818 doses administered as of Christmas Eve.