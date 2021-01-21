‘Real concern’ – third of Covid patients contracted virus while in hospital, says Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that it is a matter of “real concern” that a third of coronavirus hospital patients contracted the virus while in care.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said that people may be admitted to hospital without being positive for Covid-19 and get infected afterwards.

He was responding to questions from Independent TD Denis Naughten, who said that hospitals are “a reservoir” for coronavirus infection and asked if there is “anyone” controlling and managing hospital outbreaks.

Mr Varadkar admitted that “most” deaths take place in nursing homes and hospitals.

“Most deaths sadly occur in nursing homes and in hospitals and it seems that as many as a third of [coronavirus] patients in hospital got Covid in hospital, didn’t come in Covid positive, they picked up Covid while in the hospital,” he said.

“Some of them may not be sick as a result, they may be sick for a different reason, but it still is a matter of real concern.”

“Hospitals should be about making people better, not picking up a virus that could be deadly,” Deputy Naughten responded.

The Dáil also heard that the country is “nowhere near” the easing of Level 5 restrictions.

The Cabinet is due to make a decision next week if the current lockdown is to be extended, however Mr Varadkar said that it is “fair” to say that the country is “nowhere near where we need to be” before easing restrictions.

“Things are starting to fall slightly in terms of cases and hospitalisations but at the pace we would like,” said the Tánaiste.

“While no decision has yet been made on restrictions, that decision will be made by Cabinet next week, i think it’s fair to say we are nowhere near where we need to be at present to ease Level 5 restrictions.”

Concerns about compliance with restrictions by people travelling into the country were also raised by Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy.

She said that between December 11 and January 3, 118,000 passengers arrived by air and a further 20,000 arrived by sea into the country.

49pc of these didn’t confirm their place of residence on the passenger locator form.

Tánaiste Varadkar said that the passenger locator form has not worked out as “robust a measure as was needed”.

He said that a negative PCR test will now be required within 72 hours of arrival into the country by those arriving “by air or by sea”, with the exception of supply chain workers and cabin crew.

