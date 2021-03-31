Rapid Covid-19 testing may be introduced to schools 

Rapid testing for Covid-19 may be introduced to schools in September and also used in workplaces such as construction sites after they reopen, it emerged today.

HSE’s head of testing and tracing Niamh O’ Beirne, said these tests which have a quick turnaround but are not as accurate as the standard PCR test, could become one of the tools used in the control of infection.

It also emerged that walk-in Covid-19 testing centres are to open this week in Navan in Co Meath, as well as in Finglas the Balbriggan in Dublin.

They will be open to people without symptoms who would like to be tested for the virus.

The move is part of a drive to pick up the virus in people who are unaware they are infected in areas of high incidence.

Existing centres in Dublin and Offaly, which were in operation for the past week, will close this evening.

Positivity rates in some areas particularly west Dublin were as high as 3pc.

It comes as the HSE started its backward tracing today which aims to delve further into where the source of virus spread is.

Instead of going back two days in the history of a person who tests positive it will try track the movement of the virus back seven days.

Dr Greg Martin, HSE‘s clinical lead on the contact management programme said “it has been done in very few countries in the world.”

Around 20pc of cases still cannot be traced back to source.

He said “the aim is to identify where transmission has occurred in more cases and to use this information where possible to interrupt the chains of transmission .”

He added; ”To-date 825 staff have been recruited to work within the Contact Management Programme, which is in addition to the clinical and non-clinical staff across our Public Health Departments.

“Contact tracers focus on non-complex individual cases in the communityby assisting confirmed cases to recall everyone with whom they have had close contact with over 7 days.

“Our Public Health Departments focus on confirmed cases in complex settings including schools and nursing homes.Public Health Departments examine the data and combine it with their knowledge of the Regional disease patterns.

“They will offer testing for potential sources as needed and put in place public health measures to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Asked about infection risk and infection rates in occupational settings Mai Mannix, public health specialist in the mid west said that “what we are consistently finding investigating the workplace whether its gardai, teachers or a factory setting it is that people are not adhering to public health guidance at work.

“They have not been wearing masks consistently. They have not been wearing masks in crowded offices .

"They have not been physically distancing and and meeting at break times.

“It is not related to the profession.It is very much related to behaviours in our experience.”

Dr Miriam Owens, public health specialist in Dublin north city and county said there is a similar experience in the east of the country.

Workers can be doing everything right in the workplace but when they are outside they are congregating and going for coffee breaks or travelling in the same car.

“We are all at risk no matter where we are if we don’t adhere to these simple measures,” she said.

Online Editors