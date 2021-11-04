Queen’s University hails laser machine in fight against cancer

Researchers at Queen’s University have discovered a new tool in the fight against cancer that could lead to more advanced and effective radiotherapy approaches.

Radiotherapy is used to treat many forms of cancer, and while this is usually done using X-rays, more advanced and more costly forms of treatment use particle beams.

Using high-power lasers, the experts at Queen’s have been able to generate a ‘pure beam’ of carbon ion that can be used to investigate how biological samples respond to radiation under extreme conditions.

Professor Marco Borghesi, from the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s, led the project and worked closely with experts from the University of Strathclyde, Imperial College London, and the STFC’s Central Laser Facility.

The project was funded by the Engineering and Physical Research Council (EPSRC) — both EPSRC and the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) are part of UK Research and Innovation.

Prof Borghesi explained that carbon ions are very effective in treating types of tumours which are resistant to other forms of radiations.

“A current, promising development in radiotherapy is the ‘FLASH’ approach where radiation is delivered in short, intense bursts,” he said.

“This leads to reduced side effects and potentially more effective treatment.

“There is therefore great interest in investigating the response of human cells, healthy and cancerous, after exposure to ultrafast ion irradiation.”

Queen’s have produced an ultrashort carbon beam that can deposit its energy in nanosecond bursts, or less.

“This is very innovative and important in advancing the science behind cancer treatment,” added Prof Borghesi.

“We have now started cell irradiation experiments using this beam, in collaboration with our colleagues in the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s.”

Queen’s researcher and lead author of the study Dr Aodhan McIlvenny stated that when a laser is shone on a very thin object it is pushed forward at very high speeds. The energy transferred by the laser is carried away by particles and can lead to it being less effective.

“However, we have now discovered that by heating the object extremely quickly, we can remove these unwanted particles before hitting the object with the intense laser pulse,” said Dr McIlvenny.