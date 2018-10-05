Q. A fresh cancer debacle has been revealed. What is the controversy about?

Q&A: Everything you need to know about the latest cervical cancer controversy

A. Following the CervicalCheck scandal an expert panel, led by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), was drafted in to do a major review. With logistical support from the HSE, it has been writing to women who developed cancer which was notified to CervicalCheck or registered with the National Cancer Registry over the past decade.

The women are being asked if they will consent to taking part in the review. But several of the women contacted say they were never informed that they had been diagnosed with cancer.

Q. Does this have anything to do with the cervical screening scandal that erupted earlier this year?

A. The issues involved are somewhat different. In the CervicalCheck scandal women developed cancer having previously had smear tests results incorrectly reported as clear. The latest issue relates to suspected microinvasive cancer cells understood to have been detected while women were undergoing medical procedures.

Q. What happened?

A. It appears the cancerous cells were removed during these procedures and a notification of cervical cancer made to the National Cancer Registry. However, it appears the women were not told of the diagnosis.

Q. So they only found out when they got letters asking them to consent to taking part in the RCOG review?

A. That's correct.

Q. How many women are affected?

A. That's unclear at the moment. Precise numbers have not been revealed by the HSE. It is known that around 30 women who were diagnosed with microinvasive cancer contacted the HSE with queries about the letter they received. Sources say several of these women said they were never told of the diagnosis.

Q. What has the HSE's response been?

A. It has apologised and says it took immediate steps to investigate the issue.

It is also providing a dedicated information line to answer queries.

