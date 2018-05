It has been an emotional week for women who have developed cancer after being through CervicalCheck, the national screening service.

Q&A: Everything you need to know about the CervicalCheck scandal

Our Health Correspondent, Eilish O'Regan answers the questions you need to know:

Are we any nearer to relieving women’s worries? A small step was made yesterday in identifying 208 women whose smear test gave a false negative result. They went on to develop cancer.

It was quite shocking for an audit team to find 162 of these women were not told of an internal CervicalCheck review of their case. Read More: 17 women dead - and only two knew of misdiagnoses These reviews were a look-back, they had already been diagnosed with cancer. It was an examination of what went wrong.

Were they better off not knowing about the internal reviews? No. They had an absolute right to be told a review was carried out and the findings.

Crucially, these reports told them how they developed cancer. Abnormalities were missed in a test. The women would not have known that.

These reports contain vital information. Why were so many kept in the dark?

We don’t know. The team who uncovered all the files said its not their job to speculate.

Are many of the women dead? Yes, 17 are dead. Just two knew their report findings before passing away.

Which laboratories were the tests read in? The audit team said they did not know.

Was there some cluster of mistakes? No. The cases go back 10 years since the service started. Will more women with wrong tests emerge?

It cannot be ruled out. Hiqa, the patient safety body, is to probe CervicalCheck. It is very good at this kind of detective work. Had the audit team anything to say about the quality of testing? They had no evidence that it is below standard. They also said outsourcing half of smear tests to a lab in the US is not a risk.

At the back of it all is Vicky Phelan, the Limerick mother fighting cancer. She refused to sign a confidentiality agreement to prevent this being made public. When was she pressed to agree to this? She was put under pressure by lawyers for CervicalCheck and the Texas lab where her test was misread. It happened at a mediation hearing of her case on April 9. Health Minister Simon Harris was told of her High Court case on April 16. Did he take any action?

No. Sadly Vicky had to have a full day’s hearing in the High Court on April 19. There was a shocking revelation about an internal CervicalCheck report on her case. But she was not told for three years about it. It was striking and led to an instant HSE press query from the Irish Independent. Did Mr Harris act on the revelation and order CervicalCheck to release the review?

It seems not. It took several days for the gravity of Vicky disclosures to prompt action.

