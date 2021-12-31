Q&A: The questions that must be answered in relation to the new testing and isolation regime

Changes to guidance around testing for people under the age of 39, as well as changes to isolation rules were announced by the Department of Health last night.

Not only can people who have had a booster and contracted Covid-19 end isolation after seven days now, but people under the age of 39 must now have a positive antigen result before booking a PCR test.

This move is an attempt to ease the overwhelming stress currently on the PCR testing system and best contract trace confirmed cases.

However, the change to testing which comes into effect has generated many questions that must be answered and so far, Government departments have not answered them.

1. How do people 4-39 report that they have symptoms to acquire the antigen tests?

It’s anticipated a portal will open to the public on the HSE website from Monday where they can register that they have symptoms of Covid-19 and request antigen tests to be delivered to them through its home delivery system via An Post within 1-2 days. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly alluded to such a portal on Friday but none is currently available on the HSE website.

2. How many antigen tests will be sent to people aged 4-39 that report having symptoms?

It’s anticipated that people who request the antigen tests will receive a box of five tests from the HSE. Independent.ie has sought clarity on this from the HSE but have not received a response as of yet.

3. What personal information must people give to avail of the home delivery antigen kits?

It’s not yet clear if people will have to provide their date of birth or not, to request a box of antigen tests from the HSE. Updated guidance dictates that only people aged 4-39 should apply for these tests, unless they are healthcare workers or have underlying conditions. People over 40 will still have to purchase antigen tests from shops or pharmacies. People with underlying conditions who have symptoms should contact their GP while healthcare workers should also arrange for a PCR test.

4. How many antigen tests must people aged 4-39 take?

The advice for people aged 4-39 with symptoms is to isolate, register for antigen tests on the HSE website and take 'repeated' antigen tests if they return negative results. The Department of Health or the HSE have yet to clarify to Independent.ie how many tests people must take or, at what interval (1 or 2 days) should these tests be taken at. All that has been stated thus far in the guidance is they must take “repeated” antigens and should isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms have resolved.

5. What is the advice to people who are close contacts of people aged 4-39 who register a positive antigen but not yet a positive PCR?

Currently, there is no specific advice on this matter.

Independent.ie again did not receive a response on whether people who are close contacts of a person that get a positive antigen result should be adhering to the same rules as close contacts of a PCR-confirmed case.

People who have had a booster at least seven days ago and are close contacts of a PCR-confirmed case should restrict their movements (stay at home) for five days and take antigen tests on day one, three and five.

People who are not boosted as of yet or had their booster in the week previous to becoming a close contact are required to restrict their movements for 10 days and take antigen tests every two days in this period.

It is still unclear whether antigen positive test results will be classed as ‘true positive’ by the Department of Health or the HSE and whether close contacts rules will be the same for antigen-positive close contacts as they are for PCR-positive close contacts.

6. Will people isolating with Covid-19 symptoms under the age of 39 who receive repeated negative antigen results be covered by Enhanced Illness Benefit?

The new guidance will now result in many younger people in the workforce being asked to isolate and do antigen tests and remain isolating until 48 hours after symptoms resolve, regardless of having Covid or not.

If these people get repeated negative antigen results, it could potentially mean people who do not have Covid-19 being out of work for days due to these isolation rules and being unable to return to work as they can’t get a PCR test to prove they do not have Covid-19.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said ordering an antigen test would be enough to qualify for enhanced illness benefit. A text from the HSE saying you are a close contact or a letter from a GP confirming symptoms will also suffice.

7. Will close contacts of people who return positive antigen results be covered in the same way that close contacts of a PCR-confirmed case are also covered by Enhanced Illness Benefit while isolating and out of work?

Again, it is unclear if people who are close contacts of those asked to do antigen tests instead of booking a PCR will be treated in the same fashion as a close contact of a person that has a confirmed PCR positive result.

8. Will workers who are now asked to isolate and do repeated antigens instead of getting a PCR test be covered legally while absent from work?

Last night Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said ordering an antigen test would be enough to qualify for enhanced illness benefit. A text from the HSE saying you are a close contact or a letter from a GP confirming symptoms will also suffice.

The move was a turnaround from yesterday afternoon, when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a positive antigen test would not be sufficient to certify absence from work or entitlement to sick pay.

While the Department of Enterprise acknowledged queries, it had not responded by the time of publication on whether an employer would also have to accept an antigen as proof of illness.