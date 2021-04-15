Public health doctors to be given consultant status after decades-old standoff with Government

A breakthrough has been made in a two-decade row between the Government and public health doctors who have been in the field containing the spread of Covid-19 and are key to Ireland's fight agains the pandemic.

Under the proposals of a new deal, senior public health doctors will get the same status of a hospital consultant.

The row has been blamed for hampering the recruitment of these vital public health specialists who are essential to to investigating cases of the virus and bringing outbreaks under control.

Read More

In a statement tonight the Irish Medical Organisation said its public health committee, which had been in talks with the Department of Health, met to consider the terms of an agreement.

The agreement would see the creation of 84 consultant grade posts in public health posts signalling the first time they would get this grade.

There will be 34 of these filled over the coming 12 months.

A further 30 will be filled between June 2022 and June 2023.

The final 20 posts will be filled between June 2023 and December of that year.

Appointments will be made on the Common Consultant Contract.

Any new contract agreed for consultants will see existing appointments move to this contract and future posts be offered it.

A new model for Public Health Medicine which reforms the operating and governance structure within Public Health, introducing a more fit-for-purpose National and Regional management structure across each of the pillars of Public Health.

Speaking this evening, Dr Anne Dee, incoming Chairperson of the Public Health Committee of the IMO said: “In terms of the development of public health in Ireland this is a landmark agreement which has the potential to transform public health in this country. We will be recommending to our members that they accept this agreement. It is the culmination of a 20-year campaign to put Irish Public Health Medicine on a par with the rest of the medical profession.”

She added: “This agreement will bring Ireland into line with other jurisdictions such as New Zealand, Australia, UK and Canada in having the role of Consultant in Public Health Medicine. All existing Specialists in Public Health Medicine will have the opportunity to apply for new posts and we can finally see this critical speciality afforded the respect it deserves. It will also support our efforts to recruit the next generation of public health doctors who will be relieved to see that Ireland will now respect their skillset in the same manner as other specialties and as other countries do.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: " The Government has recognised that major reform of the Public Health function is necessary and through the Covid-19 Path Ahead Plan we have committed to investing in, and resourcing of public health and the delivery of a strengthened and reformed consultant-delivered public health model.

"The past year has highlighted the critical national importance of a public health workforce with the capability to provide a robust and resilient health protection response. I welcome that an agreement has been reached with the Irish Medical Organisation that will support the implementation of a fundamentally reformed public health model at a national and regional level which is aligned with international best practice

"I want to acknowledge the support from Minister McGrath and his commitment to this critical public health reform which has enabled us to reach this agreement.”

This dispute has been going on for 20 years. It is centred on the refusal of successive Governments to extend the grade of Consultant to suitably qualified Public Health Specialists as recommended by successive independent reports on the issue and as is normal in other countries. Ireland is unique in having no consultants in the public health service in the country.

Late last year, Public Health doctors voted to take strike action to pursue the matter. However, in the interests of patients and the critical work of Public Health Medicine in fighting the pandemic the strike action was deferred to allow for talks with the Department of Health and the HSE.

Read More

Online Editors