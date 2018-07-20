Public alert as two cases of measles diagnosed in Dublin

The public has been warned to be vigilant for the signs of measles after two cases of the disease were notified in Dublin.

The HSE said today measles was diagnosed in an adult and a child who returned to Dublin after being on mainland Europe .

Measles has led to 31 deaths across Europe this year.

Dr Helena Murray, Specialist in Public Health Medicine said, “Measles can be a serious illness and is highly infectious. The best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine”.

There is a possible risk of measles to people who may have been in the same healthcare setting as these two cases during the infectious period.

People at increased risk are those who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past. The risk of measles is for up to 21 days after contact with a case of measles.

“If you think you may have measles, stay at home and phone your GP for advice,” she said.

“Currently the HSE is aware that the two measles cases attended the following healthcare settings while they were most infectious.”

Tallaght University Hospital Adult Emergency Department on July 1 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.A second visit was paid to the same unit on July 5 between 12am and 8am.

Mater Hospital, July 7 between 11am and 8pm.

Temple St Hospital, July 13 between 3pm and 8pm.A second visit was paid on July 15 between 5pm and 1am.

Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin, July 16 between 12pm and 2.30pm

The HSE asked people not to contact the hospitals if they may have come into contact with a case of measles but to seek advice from their GP if they become unwell.

The HSE said its public health department has sent an alert to all Emergency Departments and GPs in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow to inform them to be vigilant about measles.

The advice is :

All children should get the MMR vaccine when they are aged 12 months. If any child aged over 12 months has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP.

All children should get a second dose of MMR vaccine when they are 4-5 years old or in Junior Infants at school. If any child in Senior Infants or older has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP.

Adults under 40 years who have not had measles or have not received 2 doses of MMR vaccine should contact their GP to get the MMR vaccine.

Adults over 40 years of age may sometimes be at risk and if such adults never had measles nor a measles containing vaccine they should consider getting the MMR vaccine from their GP.

Measles symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red eyes

Red rash that starts on head and spread down the body - this normally starts a few days after onset of illness. The rash consists of flat red or brown blotches, which can flow into each other. It lasts about 4-7 days

Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also happen.

There are ongoing outbreaks of measles in multiple countries in the European region and worldwide. Most of the cases in the EU in 2018 were reported from Romania, France, Greece, and Italy. Most people who get measles on holiday do not know they were exposed until they develop disease.

Unrecognised exposures to measles have occurred at airports, on planes, at concerts, in shops and health care settings. In 2018, 31 deaths associated with measles have been reported in EU countries.

Online Editors