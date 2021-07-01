Pub outbreak in Waterford has led to over 180 Covid infections

An outbreak in a Waterford pub has led to over 180 cases of Covid-19, according to public health doctors.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn tonight gave details of the outbreak in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

He said that it is a “complex” outbreak which began in a pub and has now spread to the local community “and beyond”.

Read More

“I’d point in particular to Dungarvan where a large outbreak with somewhere between 180 to 200 cases to date started in a pub.

“[This is a] complex outbreak and has now spread out to a range of different settings, in the local community and beyond,” he said at a press conference.

Recent weeks have also seen an outbreak in Athlone, as well as a large outbreak in Sligo, which resulted in 60 cases across a range of settings.

Public health doctors are reporting to health chiefs that due to the rising incidence of the Delta variant, which now accounts for 70pc of cases, outbreaks spread more easily cross communities.

“One of the things that public health doctors are telling us at the moment is that this is not like previously.

“Outbreaks are very easily seeding across communities, across settings, it’s not about one workplace, one pub, one family. Once it gets into a community, it’s spreading much easier than they’ve seen previously,” added Dr Glynn.

He pointed to a “very significant increase” recently in the 14-day incidence in Waterford and said that Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence with 250 per 100,000

Sligo has also seen a sharp rise in incidence and while Limerick remains high, it has now “stabilised”, according to Dr Glynn.

Nphet also sounded the alarm about Dublin, saying that it has a high presence of the Delta variant.

“We have some concerns in particular about Dublin, so while the incidence is not the highest in the country… incidence has taken off there versus the rest of the country over the past number of days,” added Dr Glynn.