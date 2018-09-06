Psychiatric patients locked out of bedrooms until 10pm at night due to staff shortages

Patients in a hospital psychiatric unit did not have access to their bedrooms under 10pm at night due to staff shortages, an inspector’s report has revealed.

Patients in a hospital psychiatric unit did not have access to their bedrooms under 10pm at night due to staff shortages, an inspector’s report has revealed.

The conditions were found in St Catherine’s Ward in St. Finbarr’s Hospital,Cork when inspected by the Mental Health Commission.

Chief inspector Dr Susan Finnerty described it as a “restrictive practice” which did not support or respect the autonomy of the patient.

The inspector issued five inspection reports which raise concerns in relation to risk management, consent to treatment, individual care plans, premises and staffing.

She said: “I am pleased to note that three of the approved centres showed significant improvement in compliance and there has been considerable hard work by the staff to achieve this. However, we have identified two critical risks in two separate approved centres, one relating to risk management and the other relating to consent of treatment.”

“There are several regulations that consistently emerge as non-compliant in our reports, and they feature again here including the regulation on individual care plans (ICP).

“ICPs should be the basis on which mental health care is provided to an individual. They are designed to give a complete picture of each person’s care plan which describe the levels of support and treatment required in line with his/her needs and it is developed by the multi-disciplinary team. When a person has an incomplete plan, we cannot be sure they are receiving the best standard of care. “

Bloomfield Hospital in Dublin was non-compliant with a critical risk rating in relation to consent to treatment.

Having inspected ten clinical files discrepancies were found in relation to the completion of Form 17, a statutory form which must be completed when administering medicine to an involuntary patient for more than three months.

Two of the forms did not include details of the discussion with the patient in relation to the effects of the medications, including any risks and benefits.

One form included details of the discussion with the patient which addressed the benefits of medications but did not include medication risks. In three forms confirmation of the assessment of the patient’s ability to understand the nature, purpose, and likely effects of the medications was not documented.

In four forms there was not documented evidence that the responsible consultant psychiatrist had undertaken a capacity assessment or equivalent, and in a fifth form there had been no documented patient’s consent to receiving treatment in place for nearly three months.

Online Editors