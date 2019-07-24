The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has suspended its threatened ban on overtime, which was due to begin this evening.

Psychiatric Nurses Association suspends threatened ban on overtime as it heads to the Labour Court

The threatened action which was in response to their long running pay dispute would have seriously impacted services.

The PNA said today it has accepted an urgent referral to the Labour Court at the request of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

There has been extensive contact between the PNA and the WRC in the past 24 hours during which some issues have been resolved with further outstanding issues to be referred to the Labour Court.

More than 200 nursing posts have been approved to alleviate the reliance on overtime and agency staff throughout the mental health services.

Online Editors