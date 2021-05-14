Shannan Woods and her 14-month-old son, Fabian, from Walkinstown pictured at the Rotunda Hospital at a protest by the Association for the Improvement in the Maternity Services. Picture: Collins

Protests continued outside maternity hospitals across the country as campaigners say many partners still cannot join them during labour.

Today, AIMS Ireland organised protests outside of the Rotunda hospital in Dublin, University Hospital Galway, and Cavan General Hospital.

Speaking at the Rotunda protest today, AIMS chair Krysia Lynch said expectant parents have had a very difficult experience over the last 15 months.

“While it was acceptable to everybody at the beginning that we had to be as conservative as possible and we have to restrict everything, now we see society opening up,” she said.

“The Minister made an announcement yesterday that 14 of the 19 hospitals were compliant, but that’s a very, very misconstrued statement. And it’s full of misinformation. Because those units, to be compliant, would have to let partners in for early labour. And they’re not letting partners in for early labour.”

Earlier in the week the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, told the Dáil that visitation should be facilitated “as much as possible”.

“The restrictions have been lifted in all cases – except for when there is compelling local reasons to have local restrictions in place,” he said.

Ms Lynch added that: “UCHG have been informing people in writing that the quality of the scan that is being offered may not be sufficient to detect anomalies the scan would normally achieve.

"In other words, it may not be fit for purpose. Pregnant people want their partners all the way through their antenatal care; presence at a single 15 minute scan does not encompass the level of support that pregnant people are looking for or deserve.”

In a statement today, the Saolta Hospital Group said they do have certain guidelines in place for these scans.

"There is no time limit placed on these detailed fetal scans. The detailed scans have been completed with thorough detail throughout the pandemic – frequently requiring up to 40 minutes, or more than one visit.”

The chief medical officer, the chief executive of the HSE and the Taoiseach have all called for an easing of restrictions, but as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald pointed out on Wednesday, they remain in place regardless.

“Partners are not visitors and need to have access along with the pregnant woman for appointments, scans, for labour and for post-natal care,” she said.

Ms Lynch said she has heard of cases where partners had to wait outside hospitals in a car for nine hours.

“So even though they’re saying letting partners in for early labour, they’re not,” she said.

“All women that I’ve ever spoken to - and I work with women and I work with birth, and I’ve probably spoken to 5,000-6,000 of them over my time - they all say that the hardest part of the labour is the beginning. And in order to really cope with it, you need somebody with you.

“And we’ve denied that to everybody who’s given birth in Ireland.”

Mr Donnelly did say yesterday that in four hospitals - Tipperary University Hospital, Waterford University Hospital, Wexford General Hospital, and St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny - the infrastructure does not allow for restrictions to be eased.

In those cases, Ms Lynch said: “We need dialogue… we need people to sit down and find a solution, and the needs for people in labour to be understood.”