Protection against Covid infection wanes in vaccinated teenagers

Protection from Covid-19 infection begins to wane in adolescents some five to six months after their second vaccine dose, a new report on vaccine efficacy warns.

It comes as authorities here have yet to decide whether to offer a booster shot to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Figures show that more than 36,200 teenagers aged 13 to 18 were infected with Covid-19 here last month.

The report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) looked at Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness in 12- to 17-year-olds.

The ECDC said that while available data suggests a waning against infection some five to six months after a second dose, there is no evidence currently available that there is also a drop in protection from severe disease.

Booster shots are currently confined to people aged 16 and over in Ireland, and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has yet to decide whether they be extended to 12- to 15-year-olds.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced yesterday that it will evaluate an application for the use of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster jab for this age group.

It is already examining boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Overall, 646 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital here yesterday, which was a rise of three in a day. Of these, 72 were in ICU.

Another 9,365 new cases of Covid-19, including 3,780 PCR positive tests, were reported.

There were 5,585 people who registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ECDC has offered updated guidance on wearing face masks – which is expected to feed into decisions taken at the next meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The ECDC has advised that outdoors, where physical distancing is not possible, wearing a face mask can be considered in crowded settings.

For indoors, a mask should be considered as one of a range of possible measures in places such as shops, airports, public transport and stations.

Within households, the use of a medical face mask or a respirator should be considered for people with Covid-19 symptoms, particularly where isolation is not possible.

In care settings, face masks should be looked at to protect vulnerable people such as older age groups and those with underlying health conditions.

The ECDC advice again stressed that it is important to wear the mask properly.

Respirators are expected to be more effective than medical masks.

If people can tolerate the higher-grade masks, they should be worn by older people, those with underlying health conditions, and also by high-risk contacts of Covid-19 cases who cannot stay in quarantine for the recommended period.

Residential centres for people with a disability will see a lifting of Covid-19 visiting restrictions from next Monday.

The guidelines, similar to those in place for nursing homes, put no ceiling on the levels of access – subject to it being able to be managed safely.