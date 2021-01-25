‘Protecting health workers is protecting patients’ - IMO wants clarity on vaccine rollout wait for frontline staff

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) is calling for clarity around when remaining frontline healthcare workers will receive a vaccine, as supply shortages continue to bring setbacks.

There are still thousands of healthcare workers waiting for their first jab with delays in the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine meaning many healthcare workers are likely to have to wait until next month to receive the jab.

Dr Matthew Sadlier of the IMO said clarity is needed among how many health workers are still in need of the first jab, as almost 6,000 HSE staff are out of work for Covid-related issues.

“The problem is we don’t know [when remaining staff will be vaccinated] and the problem is we’d like to know. The issue is that we’re trying to protect staff and keep hospitals functioning.

“Obviously, the hospitals can’t work if we don’t have staff. At this moment, there are approximately 6,000 staff that are off work because of issues related to Covid.

“It is not acceptable that we don’t have a plan to vaccinate those with face-to-face patient contact as the priority within the hospital service. What we are calling for is transparency around who is vaccinated and how many involved in face-to-face care are still left to be done,” Dr Sadlier told Morning Ireland.

Dr Sadlier said the difficulty the health service and staff now face is that “every ward is now a Covid ward”, due to the sheer amount of Covid patients in each hospital.

There are 1,930 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, 219 of which are in ICU, according to the latest HSE data. There are 25 ICU beds unoccupied across the healthcare system, with 10 hospitals having no ICU bed remaining.

132 people in intensive care are currently on ventilators.

“The concept that some layers of the hospital are affected by Covid and others aren’t is just not true anymore. Everyone who has face-to-face contact with a patient is now at risk.

“We should have had a very definitive list in every hospital worked out over the last two months and list all staff that needed a vaccination, and then how we were going to deliver that vaccine over the last two to three weeks,” Mr Sadlier said.

Dr Sadlier said he had sympathy for the HSE in dealing with such a shortfall of vaccines, but he insisted that “protecting healthcare workers is actually protecting patients” by having adequate staff to care for them.

Online Editors