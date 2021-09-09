Promise to end two-tier health service is hit by surprise resignations

The Government’s promise to end the two-tier health system when almost a million public patients are on hospital waiting lists has been dealt a major blow after the shock resignation of the top executive and chairman leading the drive.

Laura Magahy, executive director of Sláintecare, the blueprint for the future of the health service, has announced she is leaving.

Sláintecare chairman Tom Keane, the Canadian-based Irish medic credited with overhauling cancer services, has also stepped down.

Ms Magahy, a leading light of Ireland’s Celtic Tiger era, switched from the private sector to the Department of Health in 2018, having spearheaded projects such as the €1bn urban renewal of Temple Bar in the 1990s.

The announcements come at a crucial time as the health service faces an uphill battle to cope with a huge rise in waiting lists following the pandemic. Nearly one million public patients are on some form of waiting list.

The unpublished Sláintecare mid-year progress report, seen by the Irish Independent, red flags its aim to “deliver a multi-annual plan on reducing waiting lists and assign ownership” as a “significant challenge.”

While a range of other recommendations – which seek to move more care out of our overcrowded hospitals into the community – are “on track”, it notes the difficulties in getting a substantial roll-out of home care supports which were impacted by Covid-19.

The Sláintecare plan, drawn up by a cross-party committee chaired by Social Democrat Roisin Shortall, estimated it would cost an additional €2.86bn over 10 years.

A key aim was ending the two-tier system which allows private patients to queue jump.

Central to it is a new €250,000 salary contract for hospital consultants obliging them to treat only public patients with no private practice.

Talks are currently under way between doctors’ organisations and health officials with strong opposition to sections of the proposed contract from medics.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly indicated the new “take it or leave it” consultant contract would be offered by June, aimed at luring specialists to apply for around 700 unfilled hospital posts. But it remains bogged down in talks, with an independent chairperson.

Dr Keane was instrumental in overhauling cancer services here under former Health Minister Mary Harney, concentrating diagnosis and care into eight hospitals across

the country after a series of misdiagnosis controversies.

Their resignations come as the Government sets out its groundwork for the Budget as concern grows that the increase in funding triggered by the pandemic will not be sustained next year.

The Department of Health thanked Ms Magahy for her commitment and dedication to implementing the Sláintecare programme of reform since her appointment in 2018.

It also thanked Dr Keane, as chair of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council for “his significant contribution to the Sláintecare reform programme since his appointment to a three-year term as chairperson in 2018”.

The department, which has been criticised for its communication failures at a time when so many public patients are on waiting lists, claims it still wants to achieve a universal single-tier health and social care system, where everyone has equitable access to services based on need, and not ability to pay.

However, there are now doubts about how this will be achieved. It claimed that over three years, significant progress has been made in delivering, including the introduction of a new GP contract.