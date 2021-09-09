| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Promise to end two-tier health service is hit by surprise resignations

Laura Magahy is leaving Sláintecare Expand

Close

Laura Magahy is leaving Sláintecare

Laura Magahy is leaving Sláintecare

Laura Magahy is leaving Sláintecare

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The Government’s promise to end the two-tier health system when almost a million public patients are on hospital waiting lists has been dealt a major blow after the shock resignation of the top executive and chairman leading the drive.

Laura Magahy, executive director of Sláintecare, the blueprint for the future of the health service, has announced she is leaving. 

Sláintecare chairman Tom Keane, the Canadian-based Irish medic credited with overhauling cancer services, has also stepped down.

Most Watched

Privacy