Professor Breda Smyth appointed as new chief medical officer amid warnings of ‘challenging winter’ ahead

Professor Breda Smyth has been appointed to the post of chief medical officer in the Department of Health amid warnings of a “challenging winter” ahead.

Prof Smyth who had been acting chief medical officer since July takes over from Dr Tony Holohan who stepped down during the summer.

The Department of Health said today she has extensive clinical experience and has specialised in public health for the last 16 years and was formerly Professor for Public Health Medicine in NUI Galway and a consultant in public health in HSE West.

A native of Co Mayo, she is the first woman to hold the post and is also an accomplished traditional Irish musician and has toured with her sister Cora.

She said today: “This is a very proud day for me and my family. I am delighted to accept this role and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Department of Health, and across our health and social care service to promote and protect public health and the health and wellbeing of the population of Ireland.

“The chief medical officer has a primary role in implementing cross-government initiatives like Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare and I am excited by the challenge ahead.

“I am keen to use my term as chief medical officer to support greater engagement with marginalised groups in society and address inequities in health by supporting the department’s work in improving the affordability and quality of our health service.”

In an radio interview today she said communication with the public is a key component of being a chief medical officer.

Her priorities include “prevention” with a rise in chronic disease.

“It is important we have focused attention on health inequalities,” she said.

It is also important to ensure there is preparedness for emergencies, she added.

She said public health systems have now been strengthened since the pandemic.

Recommendations on managing Covid-19 this winter have been sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Some 60 patients a day are being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, up 75pc in the last three weeks. Some 40pc of admissions are due to complications due to Covid.

Prof Smyth again appealed to people to avail of Covid-19 vaccines and she warned immunity wanes over time. She also asked people to avail of the flu vaccine in light of the “challenging winter ahead”.

Mr Donnelly said: “I am pleased to announce the selection of Professor Breda Smyth for appointment as chief medical officer.”

He added that her “considerable experience, excellent leadership ability and extensive public health skillset will be a valuable asset to the department and I am delighted to build on the great work that Breda has done in her time as interim chief medical officer in the last few months”.

“The pandemic has placed a renewed spotlight on the importance of public health in our health and social care services and I very much look forward to working with Breda as we build on this important work and continue to facilitate increased access to the health service, as well as the quality of that service,” he said.