Pro-life group’s warning against Covid-19 vaccine ‘misinformation and puts lives at risk’ – WHO

Lisa Smyth

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said misinformation is putting "lives at risk" after an anti-abortion group in Northern Ireland warned people against the Covid-19 jab.

Precious Life has produced a leaflet alleging dangers around "rushed vaccines", which says that those who receive them will "effectively be human guinea pigs".

It incorrectly claims UK Government guidelines state the vaccines should not be given to pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding, and also raises concerns they may affect fertility, claiming women should wait at least two months after a second dose before trying to get pregnant.

