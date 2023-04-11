Private nursing homes still get millions from the taxpayer in Covid supports

Minister for Older People, Mary Butler told care homes the support scheme was coming to an end. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Private nursing home groups run by international investment funds are continuing to receive millions of euro of taxpayer funding for Covid outbreaks.

The private nursing home sector has received €220m in Covid supports in addition to the €1bn the industry gets annually from the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS), or the Fair Deal as it is known.

The Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme (TAPS) is due to end this month but new figures show how investment firms boasting billions of euro in revenue have drawn €148m from the State’s Covid support programme.

The private nursing homes industry also received an additional €72m in personal protective equipment and oxygen.

Figures from the Department of Health show the top 15 nursing-home groups operating in Ireland, many run by international investment firms, received around €63.1m under the scheme. This was in addition to the estimated €450m they received through Fair Deal.

The 15 groups make up 40pc of the entire nursing homes sector. Between them they own 10,720 of all private beds in Ireland.

Minister for Older People Mary Butler wrote to private nursing homes last month saying, “Now is the appropriate juncture to end this scheme”.

Ms Butler said she understood the sector was struggling with costs, and she was “determined to reverse the trend of smaller and family- run nursing homes leaving the market”.

TAPS funding was available to all private nursing homes and provided up to €33,000 per month to care facilities experiencing outbreaks.

The biggest private nursing home operator in Ireland is the France-based Orpea Group. It received €11.7m from the scheme up to last October.

Orpea’s website says the company owns 90,000 nursing home beds across the globe and has more than €2bn in revenue. The company entered the Irish market in 2020 when it bought the TLC Nursing Home Group. It has made several acquisitions since then.

The second biggest operator is Limerick-based Mowlam Healthcare, which has 25 homes with 1,462 beds. The majority shareholder in the business is a €3bn Irish investment fund called Cardinal Capital.

Nursing homes owned or operated by Mowlam Healthcare received €5.8m through TAPS. Some of the funding went directly to the operators of the homes.

CareChoice nursing home group, which is owned by a €10bn private equity firm called InfraVia Capital Partners, claimed €9.2m. The group has 1,310 beds in 14 nursing homes across Ireland.

Virtue Integrated Elder Care received €4.5m through TAPS and is the fourth biggest operator with 851 beds across 10 nursing homes

The company started off as a privately owned family business but was bought by French care group Emera in 2020. The Emera Group is backed by the €6.7bn private equity firm Naxicap Partners.

Trinity Care was founded as an Irish business in the 1980s but was bought in 2021 by French care home operator DomusVi. Department of Health records show the ­company received €3.5m. ​

The Irish arm of the company recorded a €32m turnover in its most recent company accounts and has net assets of more than €58m.

Sonas Nursing Homes, which is backed by French property investment fund Pierval Sante, received €2.9m.

Pierval Sante also bought nursing homes from Brookhaven Healthcare who received €2.3m from the scheme. The French firm also owns nursing home properties operated by Grace Healthcare which received €4.2m through TAPS.

Aperee nursing homes, which are owned by the €250m Irish investment firm Blackbee Healthcare Fund, received €2.5m.

Beechfield care group, which is owned by the €2bn German investment firm IMMAC Group, received €1.8m.

Irish-owned companies, who are among the top 15 nursing home operators in Ireland, also received funding from TAPS. Newbrook received €2.5m across its five nursing homes and Windmill received €3.7m due to Covid cases in its six facilities.

Brookhaven Nursing Homes said the funding was welcomed due “some of the exorbitant Covid-19 costs” which are now “embedded perpetual business costs such as enhanced cleaning protocols, PPE, clinical waste disposal”.

Mowlam Healthcare CEO Michele McCormack said the company “incurred significant costs during the pandemic, in order to protect residents and adhere to strict public-health guidelines”.

None of the other nursing home groups responded to requests for comment. However, the industry’s representative group, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), contacted the Irish Independent.

NHI said schemes similar to TAPS were operated in other countries as governments “recognised the intensified, emergency responses that were required to prevent and manage Covid-19 in nursing and care homes”.

“The requirement for additional funding support was vital in the midst of a never encountered before pandemic,” it said.

“However, while transparency has been applied with regard to the funding made available to private and voluntary nursing homes, the additional funding incurred by State-operated HSE nursing homes to manage Covid-19 remains unknown.

“This should be publicly available to provide greater degree of clarity and transparency regarding how the State acted in supporting HSE nursing homes to respond to the pandemic,” it added.