President Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina ‘grateful’ to receive first Covid-19 vaccine

President Michael D Higgins and his wife have received their first Covid-19 vaccination

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are “grateful” after receiving their first Covid-19 vaccination.

The President and First Lady received the first of their two jabs on Friday from their local GP.

A spokesperson for the president announced the news today, saying: “Their turn having come, President Higgins and Sabina were grateful to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination from their local GP on Friday.”

President Higgins is 79-years-old and will turn 80 in the middle of April.

Currently, cohorts one to four are being vaccinated.

Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina would be in the third vaccine cohort, which is people aged 70 and over living in the community.

Last week in a St Patrick’s Day speech to the country, the President invoked the legend of St Patrick as a symbol of hope, renewal and compassion as we emerge “from the fog of the pandemic”.

“Patrick arrived in Ireland as a slave, escaped and returned,” he said.

“He is of the stock of our early foundational Irish migrants, which anticipates our monastic messengers, our Nineteenth-Century emigration prior to the Great Famine, and the haemorrhage of our people who managed to flee for survival in post-Famine times.

“In 1901, of all the Irish born on the island of Ireland, a majority lived outside of the island of Ireland. Saint Patrick’s Day, then, must always be a special day for recalling our migrant history and learning from it, be a source of our ethics and of our policy at home and abroad.”

He noted how the Irish diaspora share “the prayers of migrant communities everywhere who have, over generations, sought to collectively transcend present circumstances”.

“On Saint Patrick’s Day 2021, we have been reminded of our shared vulnerability, our interdependence, the need for an understanding that can fly past borders,” he added.

"In the message we have received from Covid, surely there is the undeniable insight that we must all, and together, exit the fog of not only the pandemic but all of the hubris, the arrogance, the vanities of assuming the right to dominate, to impose, to exclude; strategies of life which have left us such a legacy of lost communality and a planet in danger.”

Online Editors