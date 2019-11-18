Prescription of antibiotics is a postcode lottery, GP figures reveal

Consumption of the medication is lowest in Kildare, west Wicklow, Dublin south city and Dublin west.

Dubliners generally take fewer antibiotics outside of hospital with usage also in the lower scale in Dublin north, north central and north-west.

The figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the last quarter of 2018 come as a fresh warning is issued about the overuse of antibiotics on European Antibiotic Awareness day today.

Antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading.

However, many mild bacterial infections get better on their own without using antibiotics. And antibiotics do not work for viral infections such as colds and flu, and most coughs and sore throats.

Prof Martin Cormican, consultant microbiologist and HSE national lead for Antibiotic Resistance, said: "When properly used, antibiotics have been wonder drugs.

"In the last century they were called 'magic bullets'. In very sick patients, antibiotics like penicillin were like magic.

"Before we had antibiotics, a simple blood infection was often the cause of death.

"When we prescribe antibiotics, we have to use them carefully to get the most benefit for people who need them while protecting people who do not need them from side-effects and antibiotic resistance."

It is unclear why there is so much regional variation in antibiotic prescribing by GPs in Ireland, although one of the influences may be the ageing population.

A recent study found GPs admitted to regularly over-prescribing antibiotics for respiratory infections.

Researchers at the University of Limerick found that GPs often felt under pressure to prescribe antibiotics for such illnesses, particularly for private patients and in out-of-hours consultations.

One doctor told the study authors: "Can you imagine trying to send a private patient home with advice on paracetamol, rest and fluid for €50? A lot of them wouldn't be pleased."

Meanwhile, a new study has found knowledge and awareness of antibiotic resistance is generally high among European healthcare workers.

The study from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), found Irish healthcare workers scored well at 71pc.

Some 43pc of doctors across Europe said they had prescribed antibiotics at least once in the previous week even when they would have preferred not to, because of the fear of patient deterioration or of complications.

Dr Nuala O'Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said: "Antibiotics are not effective for the treatment of viruses - they only kill bacteria. Most patients coming to see their GP with symptoms of infection such as temperature, coughs, sore throat, ear ache, stuffy noses, sinus symptoms, flu, aches and pains, rashes, vomiting and diarrhoea have viral, not bacterial, infections.

"Antibiotics will do nothing to help the symptoms of viral infections. They will not make you feel better. They will not reduce a fever, they will not relieve a cough, they will not relieve pain.

"One in 10 patients will have a side-effect such as nausea, stomach upset and in some cases serious illness from taking an antibiotic. Your own immune system can fight viruses if you give it chance.

"Rest, take plenty of fluids and use paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat fever and pain symptoms. Both general practitioners and patients need to be constantly aware that antibiotics are a valuable resource and should only be used appropriately."

However Dr O'Connor stressed it is important to consult a GP if you are worried about very young children, the elderly and those with a weakened immune system.

