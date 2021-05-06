NEARLY one in three people have now received a first dose of the Covid-19 jab as the HSE plans to administer vaccines to pregnant women and people in their 50s from next week.

The plan is to vaccinate between 220,000 and 240,000 people next week.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said today that maternity units are now identifying pregnant women who are at a suitable point in gestation who will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine in a vaccination centre.

It follows recent recommendations that pregnant women at between 14 to 36 weeks gestation be offered a vaccine after consulting their doctor.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today they are still waiting for chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to approve the revised vaccination plan submitted this week.

It would see the HSE being able to offer any available vaccine to people, regardless of age, and not confine use of the Johnson & Johnson or the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 50s due to a very low risk of unusual blood clots.

As of yesterday nearly 1.7 million vaccines have been administered. Around 32.6pc of the population have got one dose, with 466,000 fully protected.

“We don’t want to be sitting on any vaccines,” he told today’s weekly briefing.

Figures show 84pc of people aged 65-74 have got a vaccine, along with 28pc of the 55-64 year olds.

Around 100,000 people in their 50s are expected to be vaccinated next week.

Asked about people in their 60s who have not yet received an appointment, Damien McCallion, who is overseeing the roll-out, said many more will be offered a jab next week and there are some geographical differences in supply.

Around 436,000 people in their 60s and 50s have registered for a vaccine, with around 28,000 signing up a day.

He said: “We are trying to plan seven to ten days out so we can get appointments out to people and have the vaccination centre schedule, similarly with GPs as well.”

There will be a shortfall of around 60,000 in deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

Overall deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are stable but the instability with AstraZeneca deliveries still exists.

Mr Reid said, overall, the Covid-19 situation here is one of “greater hope”.

However, he warned Leaving Cert students in particular to avoid parties and mixing because they are putting themselves at risk of infection.

They could end up not being able to sit their exam if they have the virus, he said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has fallen to 131 and the number in intensive care has dropped by 20pc in the last week to 31.

The average positivity rate for the virus is now at around 2.7pc.

However, it was as high as 7pc at a walk-in test centre in Castlerea in Roscommon.

It was 4.5pc at a test centre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, with high levels in some parts of the county monitored.

There has not been a new outbreak in a nursing home for three weeks.

Dr Henry said the 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000 is now at 115, down from 1,492 in January.

He said the national policy now is that partners should be allowed to attend a 20-week scan with a pregnant women and also be present at the birth.

All maternity hospitals and clinics have been contacted about relaxing the rules, he added.



