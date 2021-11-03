Potential game changers that might just help solve Irelands’ pandemic problems

We are back to looking for easy wins in this never-ending fight against Covid-19.

Vaccines held all the promise when the buds were in the trees in early spring. Now, as the leaves wither, we are looking to booster shots to lighten the hardship.

The good news is that more potential game changers are on the way or in development. Some will arrive sooner than others, but they are beacons of hope in these dark days.

Antivirals

Imagine being able to pop a pill at home after getting a positive Covid-19 test to stop the disease in its tracks. That is what antivirals could do. The main hope for now rests on molnupiravir, made by MSD, which is being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It could be a great option for vulnerable people most at risk of getting sick from infection.

Trials showed it cut the risk of hospitalisation in some patients by 50pc. As of last week, Ireland still had not put in any pre-orders in anticipation of its approval. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said his advice was that there would be no problems with supply. But other countries such as the UK, US and France are taking no chances and have submitted their orders already.

Read More

Trial results are expected at the end of the year on another potential antiviral tested by Pfizer.

Delta variant vaccines

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have indicated they are examining the development of vaccines that target specific variants, including the Delta variant.

The vaccines in use here were aimed at protecting from the original strain of the virus. It is unclear how far along they are in making vaccines that would be specifically aimed at protecting people from the lineage of the Delta variant.

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Instead of new treatments, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is looking at three existing anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for Covid-19.

Its researchers are examining if medications used to treat malaria, leukaemia and autoimmune diseases such as arthritis can be applied to patients with the virus. The hope is that these anti-inflammatory drugs can dampen the immune system’s overreaction to the virus in Covid patients who are severely ill.

The therapies are artesunate, imatinib and infliximab. They were chosen by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

Vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds

A jab for primary school children could be approved by the EMA some time this month. It would then have to be assessed by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee here, but they have passed all jabs licensed by the EMA to date.

Data from Pfizer and BioNTech suggest it is around 91pc effective in preventing symptomatic illness in children. If it is given the green light, it will be available for free from the HSE as with other vaccines.

Parents will want as much information as possible to weigh up their decision on whether to give their young child a vaccine as most children with the virus have mild or no symptoms.

However, in light of the current high level of infection in this age group, along with the worry and disruption to schooling, it could be a welcome option for many parents.

Vaccine for infants

Trials in a vaccine for two- to five-year-olds are expected by the end of the year. Pfizer is again behind the development.

False dawns

A lot of hope has been invested in some experimental treatments that have so far failed to deliver. One of the most touted was the use of blood plasma from people who had recovered from Covid-19.

The idea was to give it to sick patients in the hope of seeing some benefit. Convalescent blood plasma was already used to treat other diseases.

However, after it was granted emergency authorisation in the US, it was subject to a very large trial involving 500,000 patients who were in hospital and sick with the virus. The results revealed no benefit, and some patients suffered more complications than those who were not given the plasma.