‘Posts by Instagram influencer on cancer made me worry – I realised I should have pushed harder for a diagnosis,’ says mother of two

Sophie Ranson, whose thyroid cancer went undiagnosed for months during some of the worst times of the pandemic, might have spent more than a year on a hospital waiting list for a scan had it not been for her persistence – and an Instagram influencer.

The French-born mother of two young boys, who has lived in Ireland since her early 20s, found out she had a small lump in her neck in November 2020 after it was spotted by her GP during a routine check-up.

“It was hardly noticeable and I had a blood test for my thyroid function. It showed up normal, it was not affected,” said the 38-year-old, who is living in Glasnevin.

Ms Ranson was put on a non-urgent waiting list for an ultrasound scan at Beaumont Hospital but her appointment was not until March 2022, 15 months later.

It is now clear that many patients, not just with suspected cancer but other illnesses, in 2020 in particular, had delayed care for various reasons including their fear of Covid-19. At the time there was no vaccine yet available, and a health service in turmoil.

“I had put my health insurance on pause during the pandemic. I did not feel unwell but I remained concerned for the next six months,” she said.

“I was following an influencer on Instagram who had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had a similar lump as mine. I realised I had maybe not pushed or prioritised enough.”

She resumed her health insurance and returned to her GP, who referred her to a specialist in the Bons Secours Hospital in May.

She underwent an ultrasound scan at the end of July and two nodules were found, with concern about one in particular which had a 40pc chance of being cancerous.

“I was sent for surgery to remove the right lobe of my thyroid in September where I spent three days in hospital. Thankfully the cancerous growth was contained in the thyroid and the cancer had not spread.”

She later had surgery for the second nodule on the other side of her neck, which also turned out to be cancerous.

Ms Ranson was diagnosed with follicular thyroid cancer, which occurs in the gland that makes hormones that control metabolism. More surgery followed in March this year.

“The medical team were confident they had removed the tumours and it has not spread. Some patients are sent for radioactive iodine therapy but the decision was made in a few months that it was not needed in my case.”

Throughout the gruelling months she was careful to use dependable and trusted sources of information and was recommended the Irish Cancer Society.

“I am very thankful my GP found the lump. I can see how people might have postponed seeking medical help during the pandemic or that they might feel over-dramatic if there appeared to be no major reason to be.

“But it is so important to push if you are worried. The whole time has been very stressful and there was the added pressure of having to isolate in order to ensure I did not catch Covid-19.”

She added: “Thyroid cancer was not on my radar. I had no acute symptoms and I was working from home as a senior e-commerce manager in November 2020.”

She came to Ireland when there were plenty of marketing jobs and has now made it her home.

The road to recovery left her feeling tired with low energy levels at first.

However, she feels back to normal now and is on hormone medication which is working well for her.

“I will have check-ups every six months,” she said.

Her advice to others is to not let Covid-19 or other distractions deter them from seeking help.

She said she was lucky she had private health insurance.

The report of the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, which tracks registered cancers, found one in eight cancers, predicted to be diagnosed in 2020, were not diagnosed in that year.