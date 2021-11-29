Poll finds 52pc expect Covid lockdown by Christmas

A poll has found that half of people think there will be another Covid-19 lockdown between now and Christmas in light of continuing high case numbers and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In a survey for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme, 52pc said another lockdown is imminent, 35pc said there will not be a lockdown this side of Christmas and 13pc were undecided.

When asked if they expect to be forced to change their festive plans between now and Christmas, again 52pc said yes, they expect they will, 39pc said no and 9pc did not know.

In terms of the Government’s handling of the pandemic this month, 59pc said the Government acted too slowly, 7pc said it reacted too quickly and 34pc felt the response was appropriate.

The Cabinet meets on Tuesday to discuss proposals that children from third class up should wear masks in schools and other settings such as shops and public transport, and that they should limit their out-of-school social activity to one event per week.

The Government will also weigh whether to introduce pre-flight tests for passengers arriving into Ireland from all countries.

Meanwhile, when asked how worried they are about the new Omicron variant on a scale from 1-10 - where one is not at all worried and 10 is very worried - 30pc ranked themselves from 8-10, the most worried, 46pc between 4-7 and 24pc from 1-3, the least worried.

Speaking on the programme, DCU Immunology Professor Christine Loscher said the scientific community has mobilised to tackle the Omicron variant.

She said Omicron has 30 more mutations than the earlier Alpha and Delta variants and it is not yet known yet how effective current vaccines will be against it.

This is because vaccines attached themselves to the spike protein on the virus and then work to block them from infected people and the spike protein on the new strain is more complex she explained.

“I think the scientific community have jumped into action, particularly in South Africa where there are several groups looking directly at the live virus and looking at how it behaves in terms of infectivity in cells,” she said.

“But more importantly taking blood from people who have been vaccinated with the current vaccines and seeing whether or not the vaccines are able to block that virus (Omicron) getting into the cells, as efficiently as they would the Delta or the Alpha variant.”