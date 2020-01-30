Pioneering 'cooling' therapy given to 209 newborn babies to reduce risk of brain injury

The cooling system, known as hypothermic therapy, was applied between 2016-2018 to 209 newborn babies who had been deprived of oxygen at birth.

Most of the babies survived but 24 died, according to a new report.

The treatment is given to cut the risks of fatality, disability or developing life-long cerebral palsy. The baby's core body temperature was reduced to 33C for 72 hours. A newborn's temperature is typically about 37C.

Lack of oxygen can lead to a gradual death of brain cells, but the treatment helps slow the production of harmful substances in the brain and the rate of brain cell death. The low temperature reduces the likelihood of cellular damage.

Dr John Murphy, a consultant neonatologist at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street, said all suitable babies now underwent the treatment.

"Any baby who has neurological disturbance due to lack of oxygen is suitable for treatment. The process begins at the local hospital and the baby is cooled down," he said.

They are then transferred to the main maternity hospitals in Dublin and Cork.

Dr Murphy said the death rate among these babies had fallen to 11pc, compared to 27pc before the use of the cooling treatment.

The rate of physical disability had also dropped to 13pc, down from 27pc prior to its use, he added.

"Learning disability rates are well down also," he added.

During 2016-2018, about one in 900 babies born here was treated with hypothermic therapy.

Dr Murphy said there was now more information at antenatal stage about women whose babies may need the treatment.

During 2018, 15 infants from all over Ireland were offered therapeutic hypothermia at the National Maternity Hospital.

After three days, the baby is rewarmed and specialised neonatal staff perform a brain MRI in Holles Street to assess the efficiency of the therapy.

Therapeutic hypothermia is regarded as the greatest single advance in neonatology over the last 25 years.

The treatment is more common among first-time mothers and 18pc of the babies treated were small for their dates.

Other obstetric risk factors are a previous caesarean section, IVF treatment and endocrine disorders such as diabetes.

Over the three years, some 40pc of the babies were born in hospitals outside the cities and had to be transferred to larger centres.

The age of the mothers whose babies were treated ranged in age from teenagers to 42.

One in four of the women whose babies had the treatment in 2018 had been diagnosed with a pre-existing medical problem .

In six of the cases during the same year, the pregnancy was as a result of fertility treatment.

There were three infants who underwent therapeutic hypothermia from multiple births in 2018.

The same therapy is sometimes applied to adults who suffer a cardiac arrest who can sometimes develop neurological problems because of the lack of oxygen to the brain.

After resuscitation, a cooling device is used to reduce the person's core temperature to 32-34C.

