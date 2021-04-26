Physio warns those returning to sport today to build up fitness or face ‘plague of injuries’

Sports enthusiasts who can return to outdoor activities from today could end up with a "plague of injuries" if they fail to it take easy and build up fitness a leading physiotherapist has warned.

Dublin physiotherapist Jenny Branigan issued the advice as outdoor sports facilities reopen today including pitches, golf courses and tennis courts.

She said people exiting various levels of lockdown will have the enthusiasm of someone taking up a New Year's resolution and leave themselves prone to injury if they have become rusty during lockdown.

"Everyone will go crazy with enthusiasm getting back to sports and exercise especially children," said Ms Branigan of the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists.

"But if they give it gusto we will see a plague of injuries soon after as a result.

"We saw an increase in injuries when team sports returned to training last summer following the easing in the first lockdown restrictions

"It is bad enough to not be able to train since Christmas, but to go back without being strong or mobile enough, or simply not being able to tolerate the sudden increased load they run the risk of getting injured and out of sport again."

People need to take an honest look at how fit they have been in the past three months - have they been doing doing any activity that replicates their sport.

"When you go back, there will be sudden increased activity on the body – is your body ready to cope with that?

"Don’t forget that the kids will also be getting back to outdoor training. Go to the park with them and practice running, jumping and catching so that it’s not such a shock to the system when they get back to training sessions again,

"Remember that kids need one hour of activity a day."

She pointed out that if you try to do any activity repeatedly, without recovery, and without being flexible or fit enough to do it, your body will struggle.

Golfers who are back on the green need to remember that they will need to be able to twist the spine, bend over to pick up your ball and walk on sloping surfaces for a few hours at a time.

"Your body will adapt, but it needs time to do so. Your body won’t even be used to holding the club – overgripping is a classic way to cause elbow pain."

Ms Branigan advised: "Plan your return and incorporate a day off to recover. Don’t go two to three days in a row."

Tennis players need to be able to be able to accelerate suddenly to the net, run backwards away from it again, do side to side running and do diagonal running.

"It's all short an sharp running, sudden movements – your 5km runs or the 100 days of walking, while great, is not the same. And hold your racket without overgripping it."

Ms Branigan said there is a need to allow pools reopen for older people.

"You need to give your body time to adapt to any new activity, swimming included.

"Swimming is an activity that many older people find it great to maintaining mobility as they can move easier in the water than on land. They can use the buoyancy of the water as resistance and it takes the weight off their joints," she said.

"I have many patients missing their aqua-aerobic classes, or even just the walks up and down the pool – we really want to see the pools reopen for that population."