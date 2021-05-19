Covid-19 vaccines will be made in Ireland from the end of this year, Pfizer has announced.

Its facility at Grange Castle in Dublin will contribute to the worldwide supply of the vaccine.

Up to approximately $40m will be invested in Grange Castle and an additional 75 staff recruited.

In a statement today the drugs company said Pfizer’s Grange Castle facility will produce the mRNA drug substance.

"Given the extensive technical transfer process, on-site development, equipment installation and regulatory approvals needed for the sites, we expect both facilities will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021.”

It said since Pfizer and BioNTech started distributing their Covid-19 vaccine in December 2020, the companies have made several enhancements to the vaccine’s supply chain.

"These enhancements include expanding their existing facilities, adding more suppliers, and bringing on additional Pfizer/BioNTech sites and contract manufacturers around the world to produce the vaccine.

"As such, Pfizer is now bringing on additional European-based facility to be a part of the global Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine supply chain network and Grange Castle (Ireland) will contribute to the worldwide supply of the vaccine.

It said that Pfizer’s Grange Castle facility will produce mRNA drug substance.

“This is a very significant moment for Ireland and for our Grange Castle site. We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in manufacturing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Duffy, VP, Pfizer Global Supply.

“Since last year, Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech has worked tirelessly to expedite the development, approval and scale-up of our COVID-19 vaccine.

"The company has continually expanded manufacturing capability and external partnerships to deliver increased doses to the world to help defeat this devastating pandemic.”

Over 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been administered here so far, 66pc of all doses.

Pfizer was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to locate in Ireland in 1969.

The drugs giant currently has overy 4,000 colleague across 5 locations based in Cork, Dublin, and Kildare.

Total capital investment by the company in Ireland exceeds $8 billion. Pfizer's business interests in Ireland are diverse which include manufacturing, shared services, R&D, treasury and commercial operations.