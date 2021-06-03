Period of presumptive immunity after having Covid-19 should be increased to nine months – HIQA 

The period of presumptive immunity after contracting Covid-19 should be extended to nine months from six months, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said.

Hiqa is advising Nphet to extend the presumptive immunity period after a study including 640,000 previously infected people suggests that most people develop immune memory after a Covid-19 infection that lasts for at least nine months.

Further, international studies suggest that reinfection of the virus at all was consistently low.

If this period is extended, it could help accelerate the vaccination programme as currently any healthy under 50s who have had the virus in the last six months are considered fully vaccinated after one jab.

If it is extended to nine months, more people would be put in this category and more jabs would become available.

It would also allow anyone who has caught the infection in the last nine months to be exempt from serial testing.

Under the EU’s digital Covid-19 green certificates, it would also mean more people could travel within the EU without having to produce a negative PCR test.

The certificate, which is believed to be launched in Ireland on July 19, will allow anyone who has been vaccinated, has presumptive immunity or can produce a negative PCR test to travel within the EU.

“We have advised Nphet that the period of presumptive immunity should be extended from six to nine months post-infection,” Deputy CEO of HIQA Dr Máirín Ryan said.

“Across all the studies we examined, the risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection was consistently low, with no increase in infection risk over time.

"In addition, studies suggests that most people develop immune memory after a SARS-CoV-2 infection that lasts for at least nine months.”

“Increasing the period of presumptive immunity from six to nine months has widespread positive implications for people.

"It will be important that any policy changes and the evidence behind them are clearly communicated and consistently applied.”