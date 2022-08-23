People with long-Covid have blood-clotting imbalance, Irish research team discovers

People with long-Covid can have their immune systems “tipped out of balance” long after the initial infection, shedding light on why they continue to feel unwell, according to new Irish research

The team from the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland (RCSI) found a blood-clotting imbalance persists in people with long-Covid.

The team of researchers, led by Prof James O’Donnell and Dr Helen Fogarty, analysed blood from 50 patients with long-Covid syndrome up to 12 weeks after infection with the virus.

They compared the samples to ‘controls’: blood from healthy people who did not have long-Covid syndrome.

Long-Covid can involve a wide range of symptoms including shortness of breath, fatigue and reduced physical fitness that can continue for many months after initial infection with the virus.

The study found that the blood of patients with long-Covid had higher levels of a blood-clotting booster called von Willebrand Factor (VWF), and lower levels of a protein that normally breaks down VWF, called ADAMTS13.

Their analysis also suggests that blood vessels were still being damaged long after the initial infection, and that specific cells of the immune system were at abnormal levels in patients with long-Covid.

“In this study, we examined 50 patients with symptoms of long-Covid syndrome,” said Dr Fogarty, lead author on the paper in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

"We saw that, in patients with long-Covid, the normally finely tuned balance of pro- and anti-clotting mechanisms were tipped in favour of blood clotting.

“Our analysis also suggests that abnormal clotting and disturbed immunity go hand in hand in long-Covid. Together, these findings may help explain some of the symptoms of the syndrome.”

Prof O’Donnell added: “Extensive research has been carried out on the dangerous clotting observed in patients with acute severe infection, and we now understand a lot more about how and why these deadly clots occur.

“In this study, we put the focus on long-Covid syndrome, as so much less is known about this persistent illness which is affecting millions of people worldwide.”

Meanwhile , separate research published today said regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of Covid-19 infection and severity.

A weekly tally of 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity, physical activity seems to afford the best protection, the analysis in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests.

Previous research suggests that physical activity can lessen both the risk of infection and the severity of respiratory infections due, at least in part, to its ability to bolster the immune system.

The link between regular physical activity and Covid severity is poorly understood, but probably involves both metabolic and environmental factors, according to the researchers, who set out to try and quantify the threshold of physical activity that might be needed to lessen the risks of infection and associated hospital admission and death.

Spanish researchers looked at three major research databases for relevant studies published between November 2019 and March 2022, and from an initial haul of 291 they pooled the results of 16.

The studies included a total of 1,853,610 adults, just over half of whom (54pc) were women. The average age of participants was 53.

Most of the studies were observational and were carried out in South Korea, England, Iran, Canada, the UK, Spain, Brazil, Palestine, South Africa, and Sweden.

The pooled data analysis showed that, overall, those who included regular physical activity in their weekly routine had an 11pc lower risk of infection with the virus .

They also had a 36pc lower risk of hospital admission, a 44pc lower chance of severe illness, and a 43pc lower risk of death from Covid than their physically inactive peers.

Regular moderate-intensity exercise may help to boost the body’s anti-inflammatory responses, as well as cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness, all of which may explain its beneficial effects on Covid severity, they suggest.