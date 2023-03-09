People with depression more prone to stroke, says new Irish-led study

People with symptoms of depression are more likely to suffer an acute stroke and have a worse recovery, new Irish research reveals today.

The new “Interstroke” study – published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology – comes from researchers at University of Galway.

Interstroke is a global study of 26,877 adults with an average age of 62, across 32 countries including participants in Europe, Asia, North and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Participants with stroke were matched to controls who had not suffered a stroke, but were similar in age, gender, racial or ethnic identity.

Dr Robert P Murphy, who was the study author and consultant stroke physician and researcher at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway, said: ”Depression affects people around the world, and can have a wide range of impacts across a person’s life. Our study provides a broad picture of depression and its link to risk of stroke by looking at a number of factors including participants’ symptoms, life choices, and antidepressant use.

“Our results show depressive symptoms were linked to increased stroke risk and the risk was similar across different age groups and around the world.”

Of study participants, 18% of those who had a stroke had symptoms of depression, compared to 14% of controls who did not have a stroke.

After adjusting for age, sex, education, physical activity and other lifestyle factors, people with depressive symptoms before stroke had a 46pc increased risk of stroke compared to those with no depressive symptoms.

These analyses suggest that effective identification and management of depression may also be associated with reduce stroke risk

The more symptoms of depression participants had, the higher their risk of stroke. Participants who reported five or more depressive symptoms had a 54pc higher risk of stroke than those with no symptoms, while those who reported three to four depressive symptoms and those who reported one or two symptoms of depression had 58pc and 35pc higher risk, respectively.

While people with symptoms of depression were not more likely to have more severe strokes, they were more likely to have worse functional outcomes one month after the stroke than those without depressive symptoms.

Martin O’Donnell, professor of neurovascular medicine at University of Galway and consultant stroke physician at Galway University Hospitals, co-led the international Interstroke study in partnership with Professor Salim Yusuf from the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University, Canada.

Prof O’Donnell said: “The goal of Interstroke is to better understand the importance of risk factors for stroke in different regions of the world and impact of stroke.

"In the Interstroke study we have previously examined the roles of hypertension, alcohol, lipids and psychosocial stress as global determinants of stroke risk.

"The current analysis provides deeper insights into the association of depressive symptoms with stroke risk, reporting an increased risk.

"These analyses suggest that effective identification and management of depression may also be associated with reduce stroke risk, although the observational nature of the study does not permit definitive conclusions.”

Participants answered baseline questionnaires regarding cardiovascular risk factors, including high blood pressure and diabetes. Information was collected regarding depressive symptoms within the year prior to the study.

They were asked whether they had felt sad, blue or depressed for two or more consecutive weeks during the past 12 months.

A limitation of the study was that participants filled out questionnaires about symptoms of depression only at the start of the study, so the effects of depression over time could not be measured.