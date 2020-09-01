People with dementia admitted to hospital risk distress - report

Tens of thousands of people in Ireland are currently living with dementia. Stock picture

Basics such as signage on where to find the toilet are still missing in a significant number of acute hospital wards treating patients with dementia, a new audit has revealed.

The HSE’s National Audit of Dementia Care in Acute Hospitals shows overall improvement in the care of patients with dementia.

There are advances in the management of pressure ulcers and nutrition assessments since the original audit in 2014.

There were also advances in staff training in dementia care.

However, just 17pc of wards have space outside of a standard ward corridor for active people living with dementia to walk in.

Less than half of wards provide handrails along the corridors.

It was noted that handrails were often obstructed by equipment and trollies.

The audit took place in 33 acute hospitals. Two large orthopaedic hospitals were also included in this round, recognising the overlap between hip fracture and dementia.

As of 2019, just 6pc of hospitals have a dementia in-patient care pathway in place.

Only 22pc of hospitals have a dementia recognition system in place across some or all areas of the hospital, to ensure that all staff are aware of the person’s dementia and how it affects them.

There was some improvement in helping patients find their way and orientation aids.

Approximately one third of hospitals now have dementia-specific staff employed, and the same proportion have a dementia quality improvement team or working group, reflecting a desire to work together within the hospital to improve dementia care.

The audit identified that improvements are needed in the gathering and recording of information to support person-centred care and in screening for delirium on admission to hospital.

The report said it is well established that admission to acute hospital can be distressing and disorientating for a person living with dementia. Research has shown however that agitation and distress for the person living with dementia can be reduced, and staff morale can be increased, through comparatively simple, cost-effective changes to the care environment interaction.

Dr Suzanne Timmons, Clinical Lead for the National Dementia Office said that "this audit is extremely important in helping us to improve the care of people living with dementia in acute hospitals. Approximately 1 in 3 patients aged 70 and older admitted to Irish hospitals have dementia and this figure will increase annually as the population ages. This audit shows promising improvements in the presence of dementia quality improvement teams and staff with a specific dementia role in many hospitals. There was also evidence of physical environment changes that would enhance the experience and safety of a person living with dementia. There are other areas like recording the type and severity of dementia, and gathering information to support person-centred care that need further work at national and local level to support improved practice.”

Kevin Quaid, Acting Chair of the Irish Dementia Working Group added: “As a person living with Lewy body Dementia, any admission to an acute hospital leaves me vulnerable to a worsening of my dementia and quality of life. I have experienced first-hand the difference a Dementia Nurse Specialist makes to the care of a patient with dementia in hospital. I urge the government to implement the National Clinical Guideline on Psychotropic Medications in all settings, including in acute hospitals, and the HSE to facilitate training for hospital staff so that they can keep a person living with dementia as independent and safe as possible during their hospital stay”.

