People over 65 and at-risk groups urged to get free 'pneumonia' vaccine

People over 65 and those in at-risk groups are being urged to get the so called "pneumonia vaccine" this winter.

The pneumococcal vaccine protects against serious and potentially fatal infections causing pneumonia, septicaemia—a kind of blood poisoning—and meningitis.

New research reveals that four in five people in Ireland claim to know very little about pneumococcal disease although it can affect more than 500,000 in older age groups.

The vaccine is free of charge to 65s and identified at risk groups, such as people with diabetes, heart disease or respiratory conditions and patients receiving chemotherapy.

Invasive pneumococcal infection will lead to one in four getting pneumonia.

It can lead to one in four people getting meningitis and one in 10 will die.

The survey for the drug company MSD by Behaviour and Attitudes showed only 11pc were aware it was free and had received the jab. Two thirds of people did not know about the scheme.

Dublin GP Dr Maitiu O Tuathail said: “This year more than ever, it is so important to be up to date with vaccination. Doctors play an important role in a person’s decision to vaccinate. Pneumococcal disease can be prevented by vaccination. Talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist to find out more about Pneumococcal disease and how you can prevent it.”

Diabetes Ireland added: “We are all aware of meningitis, pneumonia and even septicaemia, but often we are not aware of one of the causes of these serious illnesses. I would urge those with diabetes to Know Pneumo, know the impact it can have on your health and wellbeing and talk to your diabetes team.”

The #KnowPneumo campaign will aim to raise awareness about pneumococcal disease and its potential to cause serious illness. A number of patient organisations have backed the campaign including Age Action, Diabetes Ireland, the Asthma Society of Ireland and Croi.

