‘People like my dad have been forgotten’: families will go to court over nursing home Covid deaths

On Easter Sunday 2020, Charlie Bollard became one of a growing number of people living in long-term care facilities across the nation to die from coronavirus.

His story, one of weeks without a visit from his family followed by a solitary death, became a familiar narrative in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In care homes normally filled with music and dancing, shocked and frightened staff were dealing with an invisible killer ripping through their workplace.

Relatives of the dying were forced to say goodbye by phone or through bedroom windows, the solace of touch made impossible by fear of contagion.

Charlie (71), like many of the thousands who died in nursing homes during the pandemic, passed away without the comfort of having his family at his bedside.

Two years on, we are no longer in the grip of an emergency and life has gone back to “normal” for a large section of society. But the passage of time has brought the Bollard family no closer to accepting the circumstances of his passing.

“It was the two-year anniversary of Dad’s death a few weeks ago,” Charlie’s daughter Sarah told the Irish Independent. “Two years later and we are still asking the same questions about how he died. People have been critical of the decision of families like ours to go the legal route with this, but we have been left with no other option.”

This week, there were growing calls for an independent inquiry into how Covid-19 was able to spread within care homes.

It comes after a High Court ruling in England that the government there acted unlawfully when it allowed hospital patients to be discharged into care homes without being tested for the virus

The Bollard family, like many other bereaved families who are still searching for answers over the deaths of their loved ones in nursing homes, are coming forward in increasing numbers to lodge legal cases as the two-year time limit on taking a case draws near.

To date, legal firm PA Duffy said it has issued 11 wrongful death suits against privately operated nursing homes, but in many cases the HSE is also a proposed defendant.

The firm said there will be dozens more to come before the time limit lapses.

The firm is representing the Bollard family, who have lodged high court proceedings against Silvergrove Nursing Home Ltd and the HSE.

Failures are alleged in respect of the standard of care provided to the deceased as well as the standard of Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures that were in place at the time.

“This isn’t about money,” said Sarah. “We are looking for answers and we are looking for a change so that people don’t go through what we went through.”

Charlie Bollard had been a resident in his care home for about a year when visitor restrictions were imposed due to coronavirus.

With contact reduced to phone calls and text messages, his family became worried when they noticed what they describe as a significant change in his health.

As the family’s concerns deepened, their contact with the home increased. Calls were made. Emails were sent. Pleas for information were made.

“I was in an awful panic,” said Sarah. “I just had this fear that my dad could be dying alone and there was nothing I could do. It was like we had no control at all even though we could see what was coming.

“We were calling the home and to be fair they were answering and trying to reassure us but every time we spoke to Dad, he seemed worse.

“Then we were ringing and he wasn’t picking up or his phone was off. In the background we were hearing all the statistics about who was dying and where the virus was spreading.”

In a letter received on April 7, Sarah was notified there had been three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in her father’s nursing home.

“I had already sent emails at that point voicing our grave concerns about Dad,” she said. “I outlined what we had noticed with his health, that he was having difficulty breathing, that he had a croaky throat and so on. I said I had serious concerns because he had underlying health conditions and that it needed to be put to rest at this stage.

“What we wanted was for him to be tested but it just wasn’t being done.”

Two days later, Sarah received a call to say her father was being taken to Connolly Hospital.

“They tested him for Covid-19 in the hospital on the Wednesday and the following day he had a positive result,” she said.

Left with no access to the ward where her father was being treated, Sarah relied on hospital staff to facilitate video calls and keep her up to date with his health. By that stage Charlie was too weak to speak. On Easter Sunday he died.

“I feel that people like my dad have been forgotten about to a large degree,” said Sarah.

“People hear the numbers, 2,000 died, 3,000 died. Every person who died belongs to somebody. People say, ‘They were old and it was their time’. If they belonged to you, you wouldn’t be saying that.”

John “Seanie” O’Donovan died in a county Cork nursing home in November 2020. He had been a resident for only 11 months when he tested positive for Covid-19.

“He tested positive for Covid the week of November 6,” his daughter Sharon told the Irish independent. “On the Saturday morning at 7:02am I got a call to go to the nursing home.

“I rang my mum, my brother and my sister.

"I was the only one allowed in and I was waiting outside the fire exit door for about 20 minutes because they couldn’t find a key to open it.

"When I got into the room my dad was dead. His mouth and eyes were open.

I asked the nurse, ‘Is my dad dead? ‘And the nurse said, ‘Yes, he died at 6:45am’.”

Sharon describes the circumstances of finding her father dead in his bed as “absolutely horrific”.

Her mother and her siblings said their final goodbye from the other side of the bedroom window.

“My mother and father had been married for 60 years,” she said.

“My nephew and my brother had to lift my mother up to the window so she could say goodbye to him.”

Since John’s passing, Sharon says the family’s interactions with the home he died in have been fractured.

“We feel like we are getting no answers,” she said.

“Every time I ask for answers I get a ’no comment’. The decision to pursue things legally has not been easy. No one wants this.”