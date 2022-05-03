| 9°C Dublin

‘People like my dad have been forgotten’: families will go to court over nursing home Covid deaths

An increasing number of people are lodging legal cases in the wake of the pandemic

Covid-19 victim Charlie Bollard Expand
Catherine Fegan

On Easter Sunday 2020, Charlie Bollard became one of a growing number of people living in long-term care facilities across the nation to die from coronavirus.

His story, one of weeks without a visit from his family followed by a solitary death, became a familiar narrative in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

