Pensioners 'bore brunt' of winter flu that left 222 dead

The elderly bore the brunt of last winter's flu which claimed 222 lives.

The average age of people who succumbed to the flu was 81 years, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The number of confirmed hospitalised flu cases hit a record.

"The impact was particularly severe for those aged 65 years and older, with 2,218 confirmed influenza hospitalised cases and 85 intensives care unit admissions in this age group," said Dr Sean Denyer, of the National Immunisation Office.

The HSE's flu vaccine campaign - #YourBestShot - was launched by Health Simon Harris who warned: "Flu is a nasty and potentially fatal illness, particularly for those who are susceptible to the complications of flu.

"The national flu plan provides a robust framework for combating the impact that the flu has on those who are most at risk from its effects.

"I want to strongly encourage those from at risk groups to get vaccinated to protect themselves and, in the case of healthcare workers, those they care for, from exposure to the flu."

Healthcare workers were reminded of their duty to get the vaccine because "for their patients, it is a lifesaver".

The flu vaccine is recommended for all those working in the healthcare settings and is available free of charge from local Occupational Health department.

At-risk groups include those aged 65 years and older, people with long term medical conditions and pregnant women.

Irish Independent