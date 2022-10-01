Patients who had their personal details stolen in HSE cyber attack still haven’t been contacted a year on

HSE patients, clients and staff whose personal information was stolen during the ransomware cyber attack on the health service in May last year had yet to be contacted last August.

The revelation that medical details were illegally exposed and some victims remain in the dark about it more than a year later is among the disclosures in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), which looks at the financial fallout from the ransomware attack that brought the HSE to its knees.

It has led to costs of around €100m since, but the future bill is still unclear.

However, it is estimated €657m will be needed over seven years to upgrade cyber security in the health service.

The report stated: “The HSE incurred legal costs of €2.6m since the cyber attack. This included securing a High Court order to prevent the sharing of data without its consent.

“The HSE stated no legal actions have been taken against it to date by individual patients. However, HSE patients, clients and staff whose personal information was stolen as part of the attack had yet to be informed as of August 2022.”

It emerged last year shortly after the attack that medical and personal information stolen by the hackers was shared online.

One instance included details of a man admitted for palliative care. It was part of the strategy of the criminals, the ContiLocket team, to extort a ransom.

They included internal health service files, equip- ment purchase details and correspondence with patients.

The attack caused havoc for many weeks and led to hardship and concern, with the cancellation of thousands of patient appointments.

A ransom of $20m was demanded by the Russian criminals, but the HSE said it did not pay it.

The attack happened on May 14 and the attackers provided an encryption tool eight days later.

A later report by PwC on the attack found the HSE’s computer systems were vulnerable and “frail”.

The HSE was notified of the data breach earlier than average for these kinds of attacks, but it took longer to contain and recover from it.

It was notified of the breach at 57 days, compared with the average 207 days. The average time for recovery is 70 days, but it took the HSE 130 days.

The report highlights how the HSE computers were only monitored for viruses during the day, from 8am to 6pm, and overall there was not enough surveillance of its 70,000 devices. It is now monitored around the clock.

A previous report found the criminals laid the bait by infecting a computer in March last year and worked their way through systems in the following months.

Some hospitals were more badly hit than others.

They included St Luke’s Rathgar, treating cancer patients with radiotherapy; the South Infirmary in Cork; the Eye and Ear Hospital Dublin; the Rotunda maternity hospital; Temple Street Children’s Hospital; and Tallaght Hospital.

Separately, another report showed the Covid-19 pandemic had cost the State nearly €30bn up to early this year, with several government departments paying out huge sums.

In a report on overall pandemic costs, the C&AG said in the year to February the cost was €12.4bn , while in the previous year it reached €17.1bn.

It brought the total to €29.5bn. The largest financial burden was on the Departments of Social Protection, Health, Housing and Local Government and Heritage.

The three departments accounted for 86pc of the total reported expenditure of €29.5bn for the two-year period.

The report said that with the exception of last December, the month-on-month costs of direct responses or its impact remained relatively steady during the second year from March last year to last February.

The Department of Social Protection reported that it incurred expenditure of €7.6bn on specific Covid-related schemes up to the end of February.

Expenditure for the same period the previous year totalled €11.1bn, bringing total expenditure to €18.7bn at the end of last February.

In the Department of Health, spending on testing and tracing for Covid-19 cases rose from €359m between March 2021 and last February to €664m.

Testing and tracing and vaccines accounted for nearly half of the Department’s Covid spending in the year to last February.

The peak happened last December in response to Omicron.