| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Patients who had their personal details stolen in HSE cyber attack still haven’t been contacted a year on

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

HSE patients, clients and staff whose personal information was stolen during the ransomware cyber attack on the health service in May last year had yet to be contacted last August.

The revelation that medical details were illegally exposed and some victims remain in the dark about it more than a year later is among the disclosures in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), which looks at the financial fallout from the ransomware attack that brought the HSE to its knees.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy