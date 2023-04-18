Patients using HSE treatment abroad schemes driven into debt after refund refusal, report reveals

The patients effectively exchanged the anxiety and worry associated with their illness for a new stress of dealing with a debt. Photo: Stock image

Patients who availed of the HSE’s treatment abroad schemes were driven into debt and suffered mental distress after they were refused reimbursement, a highly-critical Ombudsman’s report reveals today.

The Ombudsman, Ger Deering, investigated the various schemes operated by the HSE, including the cross-border directive – where an approved patient pays upfront for their treatment abroad with the expectation they will be refunded by the HSE.

However, he found inflexibility and confusion, where often older people, on the State pension, were left to pay back borrowings after the HSE money failed to come through.

“I saw people had borrowed significant amounts of money from family, friends or financial institutions to pay for their treatment with the expectation that they would be able to pay them back when reimbursed by the State.

“When a refund was subsequently refused, these patients effectively exchanged the anxiety and worry associated with their illness for a new stress of dealing with a debt incurred while accessing a treatment, they were entitled to receive but could not access within the State.”

The report, which has several recommendations, all accepted by the HSE, includes cases where a number of elderly patients who sought refunds for treatment were in receipt of UK pensions.

Due to the lack of information provided by the HSE, these patients were unaware that this pension negatively affected their application. The patients had borrowed significant amounts of money to have the treatment but received no reimbursement.

The Ombudsman said this is a complex area and not one for patients to navigate. It needs to be explained more clearly. The HSE should write to each patient and should not apply a “first charge” on a subsequent treatment for those already reimbursed.

He also took issue with other instances, such as when a patient’s GP had not “signed” a letter of referral he emailed to a hospital in Northern Ireland.

In another case, a referral letter from the Irish GP was addressed to the relevant section of a Northern Ireland hospital – the “ENT” department – and not a named individual in the hospital. The HSE refused to accept a subsequent amended GP’s referral letter.

While treatment of a patient took place in Belgium, an initial consultation took place while the Belgian consultant was in Ireland. In this case the waiting list was for four years.

In a further case, prior to treatment in Poland, an outpatient consultation with a Polish consultant took place by phone. The patient was in urgent need of treatment for chronic back pain and reimbursement was questioned.

The HSE should set out a telemedicine reimbursement rate by the last quarter of this year, Deegan said. A re-designed application form needed for the cross-border directive scheme. Asking all patients for proof of travel is excessive, he added. The HSE website needs updating and it has several instances of vague and inaccurate information.

He added: “The HSE core values of care, compassion, trust and learning are not just important words. They should be reflected in all interactions with patients. It is clear from the comments made by complainants that these patients did not feel they were treated with trust or compassion.”