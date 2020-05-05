| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Patients told to wait in their car before hospital appointments

Challenging times: Radiologist Dr Niall Sheehy Expand

Close

Challenging times: Radiologist Dr Niall Sheehy

Challenging times: Radiologist Dr Niall Sheehy

Challenging times: Radiologist Dr Niall Sheehy

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

More patients who have hospital and GP appointments will be asked to wait in their car until they are ready to be seen as part of a radical shift in the way care is delivered due to the coronavirus crisis.

Hospitals and family doctors are hoping to ramp up treatments for non-Covid patients in the coming weeks, amid concern about a backlog of waiting lists and a reluctance among the public to seek emergency treatment.

Dublin GP Dr John O'Brien, who has been seconded by the HSE to oversee primary care during the crisis, said it was "easier to slam the brakes" - where appointments were deferred over the last two months - than to take them off.