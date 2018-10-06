Patients are at risk of going blind because of dangerous delays in access to eye surgery, doctors warned today.

Patients languishing on waiting lists in danger of going blind, doctors warn

They revealed 6,000 patients are now waiting to see an eye specialist in Cork with potentially serious consequences for their sight.

It was also announced today that over 6,500 children are waiting for an MRI and ultrasound scans in Crumlin and Temple St Hospitals, while over 220 patients with significant brain injuries or stroke are waiting to be admitted to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin.

In Galway alone, some 6,000 patients are waiting for bone density scans.

President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Dr Donal O'Hanlon, told the organisation’s annual meeting that patients are being left at risk on waiting lists across the country.

“Patients are deteriorating on lengthy waiting lists and the Stare is putting sticking plaster solutions of out-sourcing through the National Treatment Purchase Fund or facilitating patients to travel abroad .”

He said the population is growing at five times higher than the EU average.

At the same time 500 posts for hospital consultants are unfilled as more doctors shun the Irish health service.

He also warned the numbers of patients enduring delays on trolleys are set to top 100,000 for the first time this year, forcing the cancellation of surgery for waiting list patients.

Online Editors