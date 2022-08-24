Patients face repeated tests and delays because health staff do not have access to electronic medical records, watchdog warns

Patients are having repeated tests and delays in care because health staff do not have access to electronic medical records, a new report released today warns.

Also, patients need to have access to their electronic records, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report said.

The health watchdog wants urgent action to deliver on the right technology, regulations and oversight to allow easy access to health and social care information.

Read More

Health and social care professionals cannot easily access patients’ health information where and when they need it, which can lead to repeated tests and delays in care.

Hiqa’s director of health information and standards, Rachel Flynn, said: “Currently in Ireland, health information systems, policies and strategies are underdeveloped.

"Health and social care professionals cannot easily access patients’ health information where and when they need it, which can lead to repeated tests and delays in care.

"Ireland needs to develop a shared infrastructure and common approach for the collection, use and sharing of health information across the health and social care service.

Urgent action is needed now to progress our health information system

“The Irish public have told us that they want access to their health information. In Ireland there is no system to provide citizens with access to their electronic records. The European Parliament recently set a target that 100pc of European Union citizens will have access to their electronic records by 2030.

“Bringing Ireland’s infrastructure in line with other European countries will improve the quality of health information, reduce costs, allow citizens to be more involved in their own care and ensure care is more coordinated and efficient.

“Urgent action is needed now to progress our health information system under the four key policy areas of effective engagement; legislative framework; governance structures; and technical and operational requirements. Progress is required across all four areas to promote a modern, future-focused and data-rich environment for health and social care in Ireland. Each of these four areas are interdependent, meaning failure to address one area could impede or stall progress in the other areas.

The report has been submitted to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Ms Flynn said :“We welcome the development of the new general scheme of a Health Information Bill which aims to ensure that Ireland has a fit-for-purpose national health information system, and hope that it will incorporate these policy considerations. We look forward to working with the Department of Health to progress this.”

It pointed to a number of developments in health information policy and legislation at European level that show the need for significant progress in Ireland.

These include the EU Data Governance Act which focuses on the re-use of data protected by the public sector, including health data.

It will support the set-up and development of common European data spaces to facilitate data-sharing between countries and will also establish robust procedures to facilitate the reuse of data across the EU.

A recent proposal by the European Parliament and EU Council outlined a target that 100pc of European Union citizens will have access to their electronic records by 2030.

The EU Data Act aims to encourage data-sharing and will set up rules on who can use and access what data for which purposes across all sectors in the EU.

A proposed regulation will provide a legal foundation for a European Health Data Space (EHDS), which will aim to strengthen and extend the use and re-use of health data for the purposes of research and innovation in the healthcare sector; to help healthcare authorities to make evidence-based decisions; and to improve the accessibility, effectiveness and sustainability of healthcare systems.

In 2020 and 2021, Hiqa, the Department of Health and HSE carried out a National Public Engagement on Health Information study which consulted over 1,300 people on the collection, use and sharing of health information.

The resulting report found that 97pc believe it is important for healthcare professionals to have access to their information when treating them. And 86pc said they would like to have access to their own digital records via a national patient portal.