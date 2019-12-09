Patients and visitors in some hospital waiting areas are having to pay €2 to charge their mobile phones.

Patients and visitors in some hospital waiting areas are having to pay €2 to charge their mobile phones.

Patients and visitors pay €2 to charge their phones in hospitals

St Vincent's Hospital and the Mater Hospital have the paid-for charging units on site.

Most of the funds generated are going to the private provider of the service, and the rest to the hospital.

But it has caused anger among some patients and their families who are already faced with extra fees such as car parking charges and the cost of snacks.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In