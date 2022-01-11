Patients and staff evacuated from University Hospital Limerick A&E due to fire

Staff and patients had to be evacuated from University Hospital Limerick’s A&E department last night due to a fire in the underground car park.

They were evacuated for a total of 26 minutes as the fire was brought under control.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospital Group said no one was harmed in the incident which was caused by a car fire.

"Staff were alerted to the fire in the car park underneath the Critical Care Block at approximately 00.45am,” they said.

"The emergency services had also been contacted by a member of the public and swiftly attended the scene to bring the fire under control.

"One other member of the public was in the car park at the time and was unharmed.

“As smoke began to enter the Emergency Department on the ground floor, staff evacuated the department at approximately 1am.

"This evacuation of 96 patients was effected without any incident. At 01.26am all patients and staff returned to ED, the fire having been extinguished and the area made safe by Limerick Fire Service,” they continued.

"No patients, staff or members of the public were harmed.

“We thank all patients and members of the public for their co-operation during the management of this incident.

“We thank all of our nursing, medical, portering, security, clerical and support staff and our operational site team for their professional response to this incident.

“We also thank Limerick Fire Service and An Garda Siochana for their rapid response.

“This incident has been logged on the hospital’s risk management system and any learning will inform future responses to such incidents.”