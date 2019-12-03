Patient representative Lorraine Walsh resigns from CervicalCheck steering committee

Cervical cancer survivor Lorraine Walsh has resigned from the steering committee set up to oversee changes in CervicalCheck.

Ms Walsh - who developed cervical cancer - was one of 221 women whose smear tests were read incorrectly.

She had been a patient representative on the steering committee.

Ms Walsh announced her resignation when speaking on RTÉ PrimeTime tonight.

The findings of a review of 1,034 women's slides, some of whom are deceased, was carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK, and was released earlier today.

