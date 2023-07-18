‘Patient asked for veneers and got 20 crowns’ – Dentist warns of language barrier risk after two Irish die following treatments in Turkey

People travelling abroad for dental treatment are being warned that language barriers can lead to miscommunication regarding their medical history.

In the last year, two Irish people who underwent dental work in Turkey have died following procedures.

The causes of their deaths, which occurred while they were in Turkey, are unknown.

Dr Caroline Robins, president of the Irish Dental Association, has said that in some cases dentists abroad may not be familiar with certain medications used in Ireland.

She advised people that dentists should always ask about your general health and medical history, whether you’ve suffered serious illnesses in the past, details of any medication prescribed, smoking history and your previous surgery and anaesthetics history.

“If dentists have limited access to your past medical history and possible unfamiliarity with your drugs and medicines, this may pose challenges if complications in treatment arise,” Dr Robins said.

“There are plenty of good dentists abroad, but there are also those preying on the commercialisation of those who want their teeth fixed. It’s like a conveyor belt, you’re in and you’re out… sometimes you might be concerned that the pertinent questions aren’t being asked. It’s being seen as a transaction, it’s not a professional relationship.”

Turkey has a large medical and dental tourism industry – from teeth whitening to organ transplants and heart surgery. The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies said that by this year it hoped to attract two million health tourists to the country.

Dr Robins warned that dental treatments also carry an element of risk, and urged people to consult their own dentists or GPs before travelling abroad.

“The key to all of it is understanding the patient and their medical history,” she added.

“For example, if I had a patient who had uncontrolled blood pressure, I wouldn’t use a local anaesthetic that contains adrenaline, as this could cause problems.

“If patients are going to a place where there may be a language barrier, important information like that can get lost.”

Patients choosing to travel abroad for dental care should always seek information about the potential risks of combining certain procedures with flights, she added.

Up to 250,000 people travel to Turkey from other countries every year to have dental work done, according to the Turkish Dental Association.

However, it has warned that some rogue operators in the country are using cheap materials that may compromise the quality of treatment.

Dr Robins has treated patients who experienced complications after returning from abroad.

“One guy came back after having 20 individual crowns fitted, but when he tried to close his teeth together he had no bite any more.

“If he tried to bite a sandwich, all the food would come out. It left him psychologically damaged and I was concerned for his mental health.

“He couldn’t get out of bed. He was lying in bed thinking, ‘I’ve ruined my teeth’. He thought he was getting veneers and ended up with 20 crowns.”

