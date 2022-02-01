Parents told by HSE that son with autism must wait at least 38 months for assessment

The father of a four-year-old boy who has autism says delays accessing vital services are having a detrimental impact on his son’s development and their family life.

James Spalding from Santry, Dublin, has accused the HSE of “leaving it all up to parents” as he spoke out about how the health system has “failed children”.

In March 2020, he and his wife Naja were informed by the HSE that their son Nicholas had been accepted for an assessment with the early intervention team after displaying three or more complex developmental needs. The letter also advised they would be waiting at least 38 months for this assessment.

“I’ve spoken to so many other parents and you hear all the same stories and testimonies. Some of the kids are six, seven years of age and have still received nothing,” Mr Spalding told the Irish Independent.

“Parents are burnt out, getting no sleep and having to give up their careers because they’re not getting the help they need. You’re given an allowance of €300 each month, but if you seek private therapy you’re paying €100 per hour.”

Nicholas had been displaying some of the common signs of autism from a young age. Like any child, he had regular check-ups with a public health nurse and GP, but autism was never directly mentioned.

During his last check-up, just before his second birthday, the public health nurse raised concerns about his lack of speech, eye contact and fascination with repetitive play, and referred him to a specialist doctor for an assessment.

The doctor highlighted how he had poor expression of words, sometimes bit his parents or his own fingers and flapped his hands when excited.

“As parents, you tend to deny that something might be wrong,” Mr Spalding said.

“If someone else made a comment, as parents you have a defence mechanism of, ‘he’s just tired’, but in fact he was having a sensory moment. We didn’t know much about autism at all.

“Doctors will tell you that you can only establish it around the two-year mark but the signs start well before that. I have videos of him having a sensory overload when he was very young. It was almost as if people were tiptoeing around it, rather than just telling us early on.”

Mr Spalding said last year they received a call notifying them they were at the top of the waiting list for early intervention therapy, but it was not the individual therapy they had applied for.

“Instead, it was 12 weeks of training with the parents from 12 other families there to basically train us to be therapists, and that’s a shambles. I know they’re trying their best and I’m not blaming the individuals doing it. We were advised we would have to continue waiting for individual therapies.”

Mr Spalding said they had considered moving to Brazil, where his wife is originally from, to try and access help there.

“I’ve also looked into Australia and the US… but it’s tough to start from zero in a new country.

“We might have to move out of Dublin, to somewhere where the waiting lists might not be as long.

“A lot of places seem to be really short-staffed. They refer and assess, refer and assess, and you could be waiting until the child is six or seven for them to provide you with early intervention services, which obviously isn’t early at all and has implications,” Mr Spalding added.