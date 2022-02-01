| 8.5°C Dublin

Parents told by HSE that son with autism must wait at least 38 months for assessment

James and Naja Spalding with four-year-old son Nicholas. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Amy Molloy Twitter Email

The father of a four-year-old boy who has autism says delays accessing vital services are having a detrimental impact on his son’s development and their family life.

James Spalding from Santry, Dublin, has accused the HSE of “leaving it all up to parents” as he spoke out about how the health system has “failed children”.

