Parents blame Zoom parties, quizzes and pandemic pressures for boozing too much during first lockdown

Many parents indulged in alcohol during the pandemic as they felt a disproportionate amount of pressure with little or no support.

Many parents turned to alcohol during the first lockdown as a way to distract themselves and relax, a new survey has outlined.

Drinkaware, Ireland’s national alcohol abuse awareness charity, released a study today revealing that many parents indulged in alcohol during the pandemic as they felt a disproportionate amount of pressure with little or no support.

The charity also revealed that weekly drinking is on the rise nationally, with 55pc of those surveyed drinking at least once a week in 2021 compared to 44pc in 2019.

Parents of pre-school children, primary school children and teenagers were spoken to in focus groups at the beginning of 2022 for the survey.

Many of the participating parents named lockdown one (March-June 2020) as the worst period in terms of increased alcohol consumption, with the majority pulling back after realising that their drinking had reached levels that they were unhappy with.

Some said they rarely drank at home but pubs being closed and the popularity of zoom parties and quizzes encouraged them to.

Thirty percent of those surveyed said they didn’t use any tools or techniques to moderate their drinking after wanting to pull back, while 24pc used an app to monitor their drinking.

Read More

One parent surveyed said “little things” led to them drinking more during the pandemic.

"In normal times there’s no way I would have risked a hangover in work but during the pandemic there was nothing to stop me,” they said.

"You can turn off the camera in a Zoom meeting.”

Another stated: “Drinking at home is not something we would have done, a complete rarity for us, but the pubs were shut, so what were we going to do?

"A few of those Zoom get-togethers and we were in the way of it, I was making martinis and everything.”

While a parent of a teenager said: “We would overindulge on the weekend, for sure, a bottle or two of wine, beers, maybe even post dinner stuff, there’d be a fair amount there, but we only drink at the weekend so it's not something I’d be worried about.”

Parents felt that during pandemic restrictions they were put under “disproportionate pressure with little of no support”.

Many cited their children being cut off from their regular routines and outlets, as adding to the pressure, leaving parents responsible for them 24/7.

Many parents said they had to hold down jobs or lost employment on top of this, or scrabble around for childcare while working in essential roles.

There was also the significant pressure of home schooling, with no access to their normal support networks on top of all of this.

The pressure to keep it together for the kids throughout, meant parents had to keep their own anxieties in check.

The study’s authors said most parents they spoke to “felt that they hadn’t been adequately supported during the pandemic – that they were expected to shoulder an enormous amount with no one engaging with their challenges.”

As a result, alcohol became an easy answer to the many issues faced.

One parent of a primary school student said: "There was SO much pressure on parents, it was unfair on us, on the kids. I had 3 kids to home school, with a partner who was an essential worker so out of the house, plus my own job to keep down. I honestly don’t know how I did it.”

CEO of Drinkaware, Sheena Horgan, said the study shows parents are very self-aware regarding drinking more, yet “employ a random subjective rationale for their rules around drink.”

She added: “The missing pieces here are the facts regarding risk and what harmful drinking actually looks like.

"That’s the knowledge and motivation gap that Drinkaware works hard to fill, and the positive effect of educating parents and reducing their harmful drinking, is the reduction of children’s exposure to alcohol, and of the normalisation of using alcohol to cope.”

Ms Horgan said the study clearly shows how parents want to do “the right thing” when it comes to alcohol and their children.

She added: “Recent findings published by the Health research board report that despite a decrease in the prevalence of binge drinking, adolescents in Ireland rank 7th out of 35 European countries for reports of being drunk.

"More needs to be done to impart the knowledge and encourage the motivation necessary to influence healthier behaviour and ensure alcohol has no place in childhood.”