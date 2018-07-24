The parents of children who can face a delay of up to three years to see an orthopaedic specialist for a condition such as scoliosis are being contacted by Our Lady's Hospital Crumlin in a waiting list deletion exercise to see if they want to remain in the queue, it was confirmed yesterday.

Parents asked to reply by text if they want child to keep place on waiting list

The current national validation blitz of outpatient lists, for adults and children, has been criticised by some GPs, a number of whom insist it involves giving patients little time to respond or be struck off.

One family contacted by Crumlin Hospital said the instruction to send a return text to confirm they wanted to stay waiting did not work. And another insisted the name was removed although they had responded.

A spokeswoman for the children's hospital, however, yesterday insisted that the mobile phone contact was "configured to facilitate people responding directly via text message, and Crumlin has received text message replies in this regard for the validation exercise."

The standard procedure to validate outpatient waiting lists at Crumlin includes two text messages, followed by a phone call if no response is received.

"If there is still no response, the source of referral is then contacted to verify that the patient contact details are correct. If updated contact details are provided, texts and phone calls are repeated.

"Should these attempts to contact the family be unsuccessful, a letter is sent with a period of 21 days to respond.

"Should no response be received after this time, an additional letter is sent to the GP, CCing [copying] parents, with a period of a further 28 days to respond."

The representative insisted that where there is still no response, the patient is struck off and the GP informed by letter.

Health Minister Simon Harris has been called on to produce an action plan to tackle outpatient waiting lists, which stand at over 511,000.

The numbers waiting are set to fall but it is unclear how many were treated or deleted.

