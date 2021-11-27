| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Panic over new Omicron variant triggers reboot of curbs on global travel

Mandatory hotel quarantine system may be reintroduced. Pictured, people leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay in April. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Expand

Close

Mandatory hotel quarantine system may be reintroduced. Pictured, people leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay in April. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Mandatory hotel quarantine system may be reintroduced. Pictured, people leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay in April. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Mandatory hotel quarantine system may be reintroduced. Pictured, people leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay in April. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Gabija Gataveckaite and Eoghan Moloney

The Government is clamping down on international travel after a new variant of concern found in southern Africa triggered panic across the globe.

Mandatory hotel quarantine may be brought back to tackle the new variant first detected in South Africa, which has already been recorded in Europe.

More On Tony Holohan

Most Watched

Privacy