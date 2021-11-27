Panic over new Omicron variant triggers reboot of curbs on global travel

The Government is clamping down on international travel after a new variant of concern found in southern Africa triggered panic across the globe.

Mandatory hotel quarantine may be brought back to tackle the new variant first detected in South Africa, which has already been recorded in Europe.

It comes as cabinet ministers are expected to accept advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on mask wearing for children over nine in schools, on public transport and in shops.

Ministers are also set to put in place advice that children under 12 should avoid play dates, nativity plays, pantos and similar activities for two weeks.

Amid growing concern, the Government last night advised people against travelling to seven southern African countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The advice comes as the World Health Organisation said in a statement that the new B.1.1.529 Covid variant first found in South Africa had been named Omicron.

Ireland has followed other European countries to put in place an “emergency brake” on travel to southern Africa.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said last night that Irish citizens in these countries should come back to Ireland as soon as possible.

People coming into Ireland from those countries will be required to show a negative PCR test as well as proof of vaccination.

They will also have to quarantine at home for 10 days and produce two negative PCR tests during self-isolation.

Minister Donnelly told RTÉ’s Six One News: “We’re bringing in measures immediately to address the chances of this new variant being imported into Ireland.

“The travel advice is do not travel to these seven countries unless absolutely necessary. Advice to Irish residents in these countries is to return as soon as possible.”

Mr Donnelly said the “guards will have a role to play” in policing the home quarantine for arrivals from these countries, but added: “I think people will take this very seriously. We have to take this deadly seriously.

“I am concerned. The initial indications are that it is highly transmissible.

“In South Africa, it has outperformed and taken over from Delta.”

He said it was not yet known whether the variant could evade vaccines, and added that the EU was considering travel advisories involving Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong, where cases of the strain have been found.

There are no direct flights to any of the seven African countries listed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan also advised the Government that it should consider rebooting mandatory hotel quarantine.

As legislation that was in place previously has expired, the Government will next week pass new mandatory hotel quarantine legislation through the Dáil, which will allow the system to be put in place if necessary.

The decision to clamp down on travel came after ministers spent all day in talks on what decisions should be taken following the news of the Omicron variant.

Senior government sources also indicated that due to the high prevalence of the virus among children aged five to 11, it would be difficult to deviate from the advice set out by Dr Holohan in a letter to Mr Donnelly.

Nphet has also advised that Covid passes be extended to a broader range of sectors.

However, it did not specify what these sectors should be. Cabinet ministers will sign off on their final decision on Tuesday.

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was up to parents to make a decision on whether children can go to nativity plays or pantos over the weekend as the Government would wait until Tuesday to make a formal decision.

However, Mr Donnelly said parents should act on the Nphet advice. The minister said no case of Omicron had been detected in Ireland or the UK, but testers had not been looking for it in Ireland.

He said testing for Omicron and whole genome sequencing of cases linked to the seven countries would now begin.