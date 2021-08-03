Pandemic screen-time surge ‘could be ruining your kids’ eyesight’

'Increased outdoor time has been consistently shown to have a protective role against the development of myopia,' the authors said. Stock image

Increased screen time and less time spent outdoors during the pandemic may have led to a rise in short-sightedness among children in Hong Kong, a study suggests.

A new study, published in the British Journal Of Ophthalmology, by authors from the Chinese University in Hong Kong examined incidence of myopia among children in Hong Kong aged six to eight.

Two separate groups of children were included in the analysis, a group recruited at the start of the pandemic and a group who were already participating in a separate study before the pandemic.

The eyes of 1,793 children were studied and information gathered on their behaviours during the pandemic.

The authors found that, after a period of follow up, there was a higher incidence of short-sightedness among those in the group recruited at the start of the pandemic, compared to those examined previously, 19pc compared to 13pc.

They also found a sharp rise in the amount of screen time and less time spent playing outdoors.

“Increased outdoor time has been consistently shown to have a protective role against the development of myopia,” the authors said.

“Our results serve to warn eye care professionals, and also policy makers, educators and parents, that collective efforts are needed to prevent childhood myopia, a potential public health crisis as a result of Covid-19.”

Commenting on the study, Oliver Braddick, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Oxford, said: “It’s unfortunate that this study could not make the most direct comparison between development of myopia in the pre-Covid and Covid-period cohorts, since the two groups were followed up over different intervals of time.

“It should [also] be noted that this study was carried out in an urbanised East Asian population, among whom myopia levels are generally higher than in groups of European ancestry,” he added.