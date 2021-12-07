| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Pandemic are not once-off events, but our clinical trials will help us learn from Covid’

Prof Alistair Nichol is involved in trials on Covid patients, using wisdom from previous epidemics, writes Seán Duke

Professor Alistair Nichol at St Vincent's University Hospital. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Writer Seán Duke Expand

Close

Professor Alistair Nichol at St Vincent's University Hospital. Photo: Mark Condren

Professor Alistair Nichol at St Vincent's University Hospital. Photo: Mark Condren

Writer Seán Duke

Writer Seán Duke

/

Professor Alistair Nichol at St Vincent's University Hospital. Photo: Mark Condren

Seán Duke

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Professor Alistair Nichol was a little more prepared than most.

The intensive care consultant, currently at St Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH), was a doctor based in Australia back in 2009 when swine flu hit.

Most Watched

Privacy